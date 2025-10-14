 Tua's Shanannigans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's Shanannigans

eMCee85

eMCee85

Smarter than the goggle gang
Super Donator
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
11,294
Reaction score
21,360
Location
La la land
In the spirit of making something good out of dogshit, I figured I'd start a thread with a collection of tuas foot in mouth statements in media, since he's giving us so much to work with. It's only week 6. We have 11 more weeks of this. Please feel free to continue to post all the future shenanigans from Tua's mouth! Lol.


1)"I cant do half the things Josh Allen does."
2)"Its easy for anyone (Cam Newton) to hold a clicker and talk, Id like to see them come out here and play quarterback."
3)"I throw to Waller because hes big and I struggle to see the smaller WRs."
4)"Even if I throw 5 picks or 5 TDs, i still go home to my happy family."
5)"My teammates dont show up to my player led meetings."

Did I miss one?
 
stillhardcore said:
Tua needs to shoulder the blame when the team loses. That is what Leaders do.
Click to expand...
Thought he had been doing that for awhile, might be mistaken. You can only do that for so long before others have to put in the work and take accountability too. People have always obliterated Tua in the media and it’s evidently getting to him now
 
I think Tua is becoming super defensive in interviews. Between the potato chips comment last year, Cam Newton comments, and then also in his presser where Omar Kelly mentioned the FACTS that Tua seems to give up turnovers in bunches, and he took huge offense and called it "Crazy."

I know Tua supporters, will all be like "Yay! Salty Tua! Look how sassy he is!" When in reality, he's just being a pissy immature entitled lil' bich, and his fans and teammates are starting to take notice. This isn't how leaders lead.
 
eMCee85 said:
In the spirit of making something good out of dogshit, I figured I'd start a thread with a collection of tuas foot in mouth statements in media, since he's giving us so much to work with. It's only week 6. We have 11 more weeks of this. Please feel free to continue to post all the future shenanigans from Tua's mouth! Lol.


1)"I cant do half the things Josh Allen does."
2)"Its easy for anyone (Cam Newton) to hold a clicker and talk, Id like to see them come out here and play quarterback."
3)"I throw to Waller because hes big and I struggle to see the smaller WRs."
4)"Even if I throw 5 picks or 5 TDs, i still go home to my happy family."
5)"My teammates dont show up to my player led meetings."

Did I miss one?
Click to expand...
Didn't he make a comment like "it's easy to sit on the couch and eat potato chips"?
 
eMCee85 said:
2)"Its easy for anyone (Cam Newton) to hold a clicker and talk, Id like to see them come out here and play quarterback."
Click to expand...

It was easy for Cam, the game was easy, to lead a team and win a national championship, and to lead a team to superbowl in the NFL. When you got it, it is easy.
 
He’s just not a smart guy, it’s evident with his play on the field as well and has been for years. Tua throws a good ball and has some ability to play at this level, but without a good head on his shoulders he’s toast. He’s not going to get smarter either, he just doesn’t have the IQ.

Tua be like, yea I threw that game ending pick, but I tell you what I would throw that ball again 10 out of 10 times. Yea I bet you would little buddy, but we deserve better.
 
Last edited:
Sticky Gloves said:
I think Tua is becoming super defensive in interviews. Between the potato chips comment last year, Cam Newton comments, and then also in his presser where Omar Kelly mentioned the FACTS that Tua seems to give up turnovers in bunches, and he took huge offense and called it "Crazy."

I know Tua supporters, will all be like "Yay! Salty Tua! Look how sassy he is!" When in reality, he's just being a pissy immature entitled lil' bich, and his fans and teammates are starting to take notice. This isn't how leaders lead.
Click to expand...
Where are these people, I'm seeing almost all the fans on this board ready to move on from Tua. But I'm still seeing numerous threads that say the same thing that we already know about Tua.
 
GhostofJeffIreland said:
He’s just not a smart guy, it’s evident with his play on the field as well and has been for years. Tua throws a good ball and has some ability to play at this level, but without a good head on his shoulders he’s toast. He’s not going to get smarter either, he just doesn’t have the IQ.
Click to expand...
I think the Brees comparisons were always funny.

This was Sean Payton on Brees athleticism:
"Drew was a phenomenal foot athlete," Payton began. "He was size 13 feet. He had huge hands. He could vertically go up and dunk a basketball right underneath the basket. He beat Andy Roddick in youth tennis when he was 13."

Tua didn't have any of that.

Additionally, Brees scored a 28 on his Wonderlic and Tua scored a 13 the 1st tme and then took it again because it was so low, got trained, and STILL only got a 19 which was the lowest score among the top quarterback prospects in the draft. For comparison's sake, Herbert scored a 39, Burrow scored a 38, and Love scored a 27.

You can't be injury prone, VERY stupid, AND be physically ungifted. Tua was ALWAYS destined for failure, and only by the stroke of McDaniel's genius did he curse us with a Tua extension.
 
If you are a fan of tua not being the quarterback for the miami dolphins , you would be overly excited about the team giving him a mic.

Because every time he talks,
he's helping himself find the door that much more quickly.
 
danstilldaman said:
Where are these people, I'm seeing almost all the fans on this board ready to move on from Tua. But I'm still seeing numerous threads that say the same thing that we already know about Tua.
Click to expand...
Now all you Tua fans are done with him and ready to move on, congratulations. Y’all have been on his tiny nuts for years now until it’s gotten to the point where even his biggest fans can’t defend him anymore. Well it’s too late now and the Dolphins fans who were smart enough not to buy into all the Tua crap such as extending and overpaying his stupid a** are now venting. What else is there to do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom