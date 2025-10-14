Tua's Shanannigans

eMCee85
In the spirit of making something good out of dogshit, I figured I'd start a thread with a collection of tuas foot in mouth statements in media, since he's giving us so much to work with. It's only week 6. We have 11 more weeks of this. Please feel free to continue to post all the future shenanigans from Tua's mouth! Lol.
1)"I cant do half the things Josh Allen does."
2)"Its easy for anyone (Cam Newton) to hold a clicker and talk, Id like to see them come out here and play quarterback."
3)"I throw to Waller because hes big and I struggle to see the smaller WRs."
4)"Even if I throw 5 picks or 5 TDs, i still go home to my happy family."
5)"My teammates dont show up to my player led meetings."
Did I miss one?
