Tua’s start next week……..

Will be his 13th straight, which will match his total games he played last year. He will likely pass both his TD total ( 25 ) and yards ( 3,548 ) from 2022 against the Titans next week. The fact that he has a chance to get to 5000 yards and hopefully 35-40 TDs is credit to not only his hard work off-season but also the play of the OLINE and MCDs system this year. I’m beyond happy that Tua has remained healthy and has us within reach of the #1 seed
 
Let’s just get him thru these last five regular season games.
 
We all are, except the Tua trolls and of course that moron Cowherd.
 
In a season where our weekly injury report lists 52 players, he’s the 1 who hasn’t been on it yet. Just one little boo boo hampering his tattoo.

Love it. He’s doing it yall. Proving absolutely EVERY negative narrative against him wrong.
 
His doctors came out and said Tua was no more likely to be injured than any other QB. The forum "experts" disagreed despite zero knowledge, but that's what the real experts said. So it was always going to be about playing smart. His release and the scheme made him more likely than most to have one of those long Brady or Peyton like career.
 
