Tua’s start next week……..

TT1HamoFinFan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2021
- Messages
- 413
- Reaction score
- 965
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Salt Lake City
Will be his 13th straight, which will match his total games he played last year. He will likely pass both his TD total ( 25 ) and yards ( 3,548 ) from 2022 against the Titans next week. The fact that he has a chance to get to 5000 yards and hopefully 35-40 TDs is credit to not only his hard work off-season but also the play of the OLINE and MCDs system this year. I’m beyond happy that Tua has remained healthy and has us within reach of the #1 seed