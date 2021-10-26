Tua's the unluckiest QB on earth....

Danny
Got this from the herald. Amazing how this "organization" has failed him.
I don’t recommend you look at the new thread saying that these 2 clowns are safe for another yrI may be tough on Tua but it isn't because I don't like or respect the young man. I actually like him a lot. He seems like a strong leader. He does not deserve the drama and disrespect, at all. I want him to improve in some ways but I still want him as my QB.
I pray everyday when I turn on my news feed that Grier and Flo have been fired. Still hoping that tomorrow is the day.