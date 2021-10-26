Tua's the unluckiest QB on earth....

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans - December 27th, 2020 | Pro-Football-Reference.com Cincinnati Bengals 37 at Houston Texans 31 on December 27th, 2020 - Full team and player stats and box score

If you look beyond the stats Watson in Miami makes zero sense. He does all of the things Dolphins fans hate in games. He rarely scores on the first drive. I believe he had more 4 play or three and outs to begin games than TDs last season. He gets sacked a lot. He throws short of the sticks a lot on third down. He runs for 2-3 yards on third down when you need 8. He also has costly turnovers that costs his team wins.I feel like guys look at his numbers and they assume that he’s going to come into Miami and do for us what other QBs do to our defense every play. That’s not what’s going to happen. This is just one example but look at these drives and tell me that you think he’s that much of an upgrade over TUA. The Bengals had a turnover on downs near mid field and a missed long field goal in the first half and the game was 10-10 at halftime. Down 3 late in the fourth quarter Watson fumbled the ball away. But his QBR was like 120. That’s all that matters I guess.