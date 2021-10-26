 Tua's the unluckiest QB on earth.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's the unluckiest QB on earth....

I may be tough on Tua but it isn't because I don't like or respect the young man. I actually like him a lot. He seems like a strong leader. He does not deserve the drama and disrespect, at all. I want him to improve in some ways but I still want him as my QB.
I pray everyday when I turn on my news feed that Grier and Flo have been fired. Still hoping that tomorrow is the day.
 
I don’t recommend you look at the new thread saying that these 2 clowns are safe for another yr
 
I mean thats a **** article if him being honest...
 
Must protect Tua in Buffalo. Can't have untouched free rushers even once. If he gets the same amount of time he got with Atlanta he will make some plays. We will see a much different game and Tua will continue to grow.
 
If you look beyond the stats Watson in Miami makes zero sense. He does all of the things Dolphins fans hate in games. He rarely scores on the first drive. I believe he had more 4 play or three and outs to begin games than TDs last season. He gets sacked a lot. He throws short of the sticks a lot on third down. He runs for 2-3 yards on third down when you need 8. He also has costly turnovers that costs his team wins.

I feel like guys look at his numbers and they assume that he’s going to come into Miami and do for us what other QBs do to our defense every play. That’s not what’s going to happen. This is just one example but look at these drives and tell me that you think he’s that much of an upgrade over TUA. The Bengals had a turnover on downs near mid field and a missed long field goal in the first half and the game was 10-10 at halftime. Down 3 late in the fourth quarter Watson fumbled the ball away. But his QBR was like 120. That’s all that matters I guess.

No. 6 is and always will be what he has to live with.

Justin Herbert will always be compared and that’s unfortunate. Why? Because we see what could have been and still dont know what tua IS. Tough standards to live up too.
 
One of the comments from that article....

HARD LUCK STADIUM. LOL!
 
