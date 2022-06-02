Tuas throw that made him trend on Twitter today and a message to the haters!

Because there is nothing to get criticized or to get hyped about yet.



Tua will succeed or he won't and it's going to be based on his play during the season, not practice or OTA where guys like Chris Hogan can look like the second coming.



Im hoping Tua has a great season, but his ability to throw in camp with no pressure where he can't actually be hit has literally 0 to do with what I'm critical of.



You act like having critical thoughts about his game means we need to criticize every throw he's ever made and every time he's sneezed. That's not how it works.