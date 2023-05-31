Tua's trainer- Nick Hicks live tonight 5/31 on YouTube

Nick Hicks will be on Phinside The NFL tonight around 8:00PM tonight on YouTube. Always a lot of great info given out from Nick Hicks.
https://www.youtube.com/@PhinsideTheNFL
I'd expect it to be more like @djphinfan suggested, not so much a dual threat like Lamar Jackson. But a running threat in the sense of being able to pick up those quick 5-10 yards on a scramble and being smart about it. Make the defense think about itI am member of that community. So members were allowed to submit questions.
In feb Nick hicks said he wanted tua to be duel threat. So I asked if that is still the plan when they did his training.
I agree. I just want to know if that is the plan. I hope it is. But if he weighs 225. Which I heard he does then maybe they switched plan. Hopefully they answer my question
People hear dual threat and some people (I mean hell just check the old thread) just assume we want him running all around taking shots. Dont think thats the case at all