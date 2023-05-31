 Tua's trainer- Nick Hicks live tonight 5/31 on YouTube | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's trainer- Nick Hicks live tonight 5/31 on YouTube

I am member of that community. So members were allowed to submit questions.

In feb Nick hicks said he wanted tua to be duel threat. So I asked if that is still the plan when they did his training.
 
I'd expect it to be more like @djphinfan suggested, not so much a dual threat like Lamar Jackson. But a running threat in the sense of being able to pick up those quick 5-10 yards on a scramble and being smart about it. Make the defense think about it

People hear dual threat and some people (I mean hell just check the old thread) just assume we want him running all around taking shots. Dont think thats the case at all
 
I agree. I just want to know if that is the plan. I hope it is. But if he weighs 225. Which I heard he does then maybe they switched plan. Hopefully they answer my question
 
I really love Reasons channel. He has a wealth of Dolphins knowledge and is one of the best for covering the Dolphins draft. The only thing I don’t like is his know-it all attitude that he possesses
 
