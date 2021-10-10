Tua's trainer/owner of Perform goes at Flores

Tiko377
Starter
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2009
- Messages
- 5,084
- Reaction score
- 2,437
- Location
- Southern California
Nah, not gonna let ya do that. Howard himself released a public statement shading everyone but himself and requested a trade. This is a PT with his own opinion not a PR firm. Not comparable.So when are we going to start bashing Tua for making this crap public like we did w X and everyone else that’s taken shots at management on social media? This team is a dysfunctional disaster. And I don’t care that Ross is pissed. 100% of his hiring decisions since buying the team have been horrible. **** him. Clueless idiot.
Is this Tua himself? No it isn’t. Get a clue yikes.So when are we going to start bashing Tua for making this crap public like we did w X and everyone else that’s taken shots at management on social media? This team is a dysfunctional disaster. And I don’t care that Ross is pissed. 100% of his hiring decisions since buying the team have been horrible. **** him. Clueless idiot.
That wasn’t my point. And, if it’s his trainer it’s his “camp”. Out of respect a player’s fan club shouldn’t do this stuff.Is this Tua himself? No it isn’t. Get a clue yikes.
I agree. I would assume Tua is not happy about them and these tweets will be deleted.That wasn’t my point. And, if it’s his trainer it’s his “camp”. Out of respect a player’s fan club shouldn’t do this stuff.