Tua's trainer/owner of Perform goes at Flores

GRYPHONK

Apr 10, 2005
I keep saying. The team wins when Tua starts. Loses when anyone else starts.

But yeah.... the defense
 
royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
So when are we going to start bashing Tua for making this crap public like we did w X and everyone else that’s taken shots at management on social media? This team is a dysfunctional disaster. And I don’t care that Ross is pissed. 100% of his hiring decisions since buying the team have been horrible. **** him. Clueless idiot.
 
E30M3

Mar 22, 2018
royalshank said:
So when are we going to start bashing Tua for making this crap public like we did w X and everyone else that’s taken shots at management on social media? This team is a dysfunctional disaster. And I don’t care that Ross is pissed. 100% of his hiring decisions since buying the team have been horrible. **** him. Clueless idiot.
Nah, not gonna let ya do that. Howard himself released a public statement shading everyone but himself and requested a trade. This is a PT with his own opinion not a PR firm. Not comparable.
 
Miami 13

Aug 30, 2004
royalshank said:
So when are we going to start bashing Tua for making this crap public like we did w X and everyone else that’s taken shots at management on social media? This team is a dysfunctional disaster. And I don’t care that Ross is pissed. 100% of his hiring decisions since buying the team have been horrible. **** him. Clueless idiot.
Is this Tua himself? No it isn’t. Get a clue yikes.
 
KingHydra

Jan 29, 2021
I don't hate Flo but he has to go reasons below.
1. No one and I mean no OC wanted to come here last year. Everyone turned us down.
2. We have mountains of talent. This team is poorly coached.
3. It truly feels like he has lost the team.
4. I absolutely hate how he has balanced the budget by position. We have 50 million in DBs and no money in LBs other than that piece of crap Baker. Who decided to pay this lazy bum anyway?
I watched Baker like a hawk all game and he gives no effort at all. He just runs looking like he is about to do something but never does. He should be released.
 
