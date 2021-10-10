Tua's trainer/owner of Perform goes at Flores

I don't hate Flo but he has to go reasons below.

1. No one and I mean no OC wanted to come here last year. Everyone turned us down.

2. We have mountains of talent. This team is poorly coached.

3. It truly feels like he has lost the team.

4. I absolutely hate how he has balanced the budget by position. We have 50 million in DBs and no money in LBs other than that piece of crap Baker. Who decided to pay this lazy bum anyway?

I watched Baker like a hawk all game and he gives no effort at all. He just runs looking like he is about to do something but never does. He should be released.