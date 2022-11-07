Tua's turning the corner season

Looking at how Tua's season is going so far, I have to admit, though I believed in Tua, and thought he was going to be a quality QB, he is having a season that I really did not expect.



If you look at the most important stat, TDs, he is in 6th place among starting QBs with 15 TDs, that's really impressive, but then a reminder he was out for 2 1/2 weeks, and it becomes insanely impressive.



Well how about INTs that counter all those TDs? He is 3rd least among starters, with only 3 INTs. Though true he may have benefitted from not playing in those 2 1/2 games, he also has a lot close to, as many, or more attempts then some starting QBs.



Yards is where Tua is missing, putting him further behind (14th), but if you look at yards per attempt, Tua jumps up to 1st among starters. Some might say it's more due to his elite receivers and the yards they get after the catch, which would be true if it was not that Tua is also among the leaders distance per pass. If anything, Tua rarely passes short.



Accuracy is where Tua does his damage, and the stats prove it with him having the 3rd highest accuracy % among starting QBs.



Finally I end with the obvious, with all those stats, Tua has the highest QB Rating among all starters, with a 115.9 rat...The next closest QB is Hurts with a 107.8, that's more then 8 points better then his closest rival.



Tua is not perfect, he missed some key passes yesterday in pressure time, and will need to get that cleaned up, but considering he is also the Top QB in the 4th quarter, I am guessing those misses will not be the norm.



Basically Tua with his great weapons and better blocking, is having an amazing and fun season.