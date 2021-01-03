Tua's weight loss

Stills&Landry
Anybody remember Tua used to look like a RB before the hip injury?
I think he lost weight to aid his hip recovery but I want to see him back at 225-230 next season.
I feel that if he had his old mobility and playing weight he would at least be able to run it more.
