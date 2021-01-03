 Tua's weight loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's weight loss

S

Stills&Landry

Anybody remember Tua used to look like a RB before the hip injury?

I think he lost weight to aid his hip recovery but I want to see him back at 225-230 next season.

I feel that if he had his old mobility and playing weight he would at least be able to run it more.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

He's running like a total ***** now. Sliding and avoiding the risk of contact.

He's really beaten down, mentally.

Still, after watching some more 'Bama footage I still think it would be collosally stupid to punt in Tua.
Give him the offseason and more weapons and we'll be alright.
 
MARINO1384

That’s a throw not many qbs can make and yet people questioning him lol
 
