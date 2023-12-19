Tua's yardage and where it fits in

The Bopkin
So, at this point, after 14 games, Tua has 3,921 yards. He has the extra game, but he would need 387.66 yards per game in the last three to tie Marino's 5084.
He would need 360 per game to reach 5000.
Unless he gets injured, he should definitely get his first 4,000 yard season this week vs Dallas.
That's a lot of yards to get in 3 games, but I don't think it's impossible. It will be curious to see how close Tua gets to 5,000 yards for the season.