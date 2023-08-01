Tuesday 8/1 Camp Observations

Started out a hot day with no wind, finished with a monsoon to end practice early.



I went over to watch the Oline today behind the goal post for their drills and one on ones instead of sitting in the stands.



Dan Feeny is built better than I thought, he’s quicker than I thought.



One on ones



Jaelyn Phillips beats Austin Jackson on the same move I’ve talked about for three years, the inside counter move, JP fakes the arch then counters inside, Jackson falls for the banana in the tailpipe and gets beat bad.



Hunt wins his matchup against Sieler.



Damn!.. Raekwon Davis takes Connor Williams and throws him to the side like a rag doll, like how Flores showed us predraft..Impressive rep.



Raekwon Davis on his next rep, splits the double team early and knifes thru to the Qb..Big play.



Brandon Pili with a very nice swim move against the UDFA center from San Diego state, beat him soundly.



First play on 11 on 11 was a quick slant from White to Hill who imo would have housed it 90, you could tell MCD saw something Fangio was leaving open and wanted to exploit it early.



Elijah Campbell Makes a nice read and play on quick pitch to Ahmed, Campbell beats him to the edge. No gain.



Interior Oline clears a huge lane up the middle for Mostert, nice gain here.



Liam with the starters, Tua drops and layers a ball over the linebackers head for a nice pass and catch, nice gain, didn’t see the receiver.



Nice throw by Skylar on a deep out pattern for 20 yards gain, about a 30 yard throw from where he was, nice protection



Skylar looks deep it’s not there checks down to Achane who turns and makes a decent gain.



Tua dealin, feels the backside pressure without looking at it, steps up then to the left and layers the ball on a deep slant right in the seam for waddle, linebackers dropped but it was a perfect throw.



Next play Tua clears the rush and throw to Smythe for a lil checkdown and gain.



Mind you I’m still watching from the endzone because these 11 on 11 are inside the ten.



David Long… wow, this was impressive, he’s set in his stance, then you see him see something, he starts jumping around like a maniac saying “kill kill” calls the audible, then snuffs the shit of the pitch out.. Goes crazy after.





Well played sir.



Nice timing on a pitch and catch from White to Wilson about 12 yards to the sideline, toe tap.



Mike white with a simple tight end screen route, small gain.



Tua shows impressive footwork within the framework of the pickets dealing with chaos and then finding Mostert who escaped and made himself available. I think these are sacks last year.



Tua comes back with an RPO route to the sideline by 85 I believe, 5-7 yards.



Tua slaps his hands in frustration on the next one, on an over throw on a deep slant.



Tua with a quick outlet route to Mostert, Mostert would of been popped by long who was right there when he turned around, Long screams out “ I see the key I see the key” the play design was to go to Mostert all along and Long wasn’t having it.



Skylar on a designed roll out hits Julian Hill running parallel with Skylar, 7-10 yard gain.



Achane running low and thru the traffic inside on a 5 yard gain.



These run plays are really not indicative of much, players are not tackling and it’s so hard to tell when they could of.



Jevon Holland on kick coverage for some reason



Mike White in 11 on 11 hits Cedric Wilson in stride, Wilson had separated from coverage and takes it at least 30 yards after the catch. Nice play.



White comes back to hit Hill on a dig route for ten yards, pitch and catch timing.



Tua..3 step drop, sets, fires, waddle on a quick out route, turns upfield.. fast play.



Tua hits receiver on a drag route, good timing and placement..didn’t see receiver.



Huge run, great blocking, Brooks runs to daylight, he gone son..



Practice ends early unfortunately



I thought Tua was CCC, highly accurate with good pocket navigation skills all day, lot of routes headed to the perimeter, good amount of checkdowns and just nice touch everywhere.



Hill was active



David Long is a serious upgrade, best Mike since Zach imo..yup.



Didn’t see any drops today.



#### you Steven A, you dipshit, spewing garbage about someone without knowing the full story.



I don’t think Wynn or armstead got any run in live action but I’s like to see them both doing so.



See y’all on Thursday :) Phins up!