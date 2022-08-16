 Tuesday 8/16 Media Only TC Posts HERE!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tuesday 8/16 Media Only TC Posts HERE!!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
18,959
Reaction score
57,025
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Dolphins Twitter seems to think there is practice today. As there is no schedule besides the open practice, we're guessing. If it stays true to form, media will post a few things before 10 am practice including a potential McD press conference and then will tweet out observations when practice concludes. If so, this will be where we post them.

Phins need to be at 85 by 4pm today. A week from now they'll need to be at 80.

Fishing Hypeaf GIF by Karl's Bait & Tackle
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom