 Tuesday's Dolphins-Falcons Joint Practice Notes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tuesday's Dolphins-Falcons Joint Practice Notes

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,368
Reaction score
3,141
Age
47
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Tuesday's Dolphins-Falcons Joint Practice Notes - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons held their first joint practice on Tuesday. Yes, there was a brawl in the middle of practice, but other than that things were ho-hum for the most part. The Dolphins’ defense played very well, and Miami’s offense, for the most part, played well, but the...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom