Tuesday's moves and non-moves: A conclusion.

We did well.



We refused to have a fire sale and held any player that we didn't get a solid offer upon. Waddle, Achane, Minkah, Chubb etc... they are all under contract through at least next year, so we can trade them during the upcoming draft and offseason if we choose to do so. We were already looking at clearing the books during both the '26 and '27 seasons, and none of these guys is carrying a salary in '25 anyway, so trading them wouldn't have been a cap savings this year. Trading them later will still allow us to clear (some of) their cap space.



With Phillips, we needed to make the move. Short of franchising him, he was gonna walk next year. Anyone who goes boo-hoo-hoo, we shoulda kept Phillips and traded Chubb is CLUELESS about contracts in the NFL. If he continues to play well this year, we couldn't have afforded him, and if he gets hurt again, he would have been worthless. We traded him at his highest value--healthy and available... and most importantly, we got a higher pick than we would have gotten from the comp formula if we had let him walk, and we get it a year sooner (which in NFL trade terms makes it worth one round higher than a pick in the following draft). Philly slightly overpaid for him because they are in win now mode. They might ultimately get a '27 comp pick when they lose him, but then again, we've seen how the comp formula works, especially when a player gets injured. Philly might get NOTHING when Phillips walks.



Those pointing to the Jets trades and crying... are comparing Apples and Oranges. Sauce was selected as an All-Pro the last two years. He's 25 years old. OF COURSE they got 2 high picks for him. He's WAY better than anything that we had to trade. Qwinnen Williams is a 27-year-old Pro Bowl DT. Again... OF COURSE they got multiple picks for this player. We were not trying to move players of this youth and quality.



Today wasn't a huge win, but it certainly was not any kind of loss. Anyone painting that picture really just doesn't understand contracts and trade values within the NFL.