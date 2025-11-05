 Tuesday's moves and non-moves: A conclusion. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tuesday's moves and non-moves: A conclusion.

Feverdream

Feverdream

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
18,567
Reaction score
51,809
We did well.

We refused to have a fire sale and held any player that we didn't get a solid offer upon. Waddle, Achane, Minkah, Chubb etc... they are all under contract through at least next year, so we can trade them during the upcoming draft and offseason if we choose to do so. We were already looking at clearing the books during both the '26 and '27 seasons, and none of these guys is carrying a salary in '25 anyway, so trading them wouldn't have been a cap savings this year. Trading them later will still allow us to clear (some of) their cap space.

With Phillips, we needed to make the move. Short of franchising him, he was gonna walk next year. Anyone who goes boo-hoo-hoo, we shoulda kept Phillips and traded Chubb is CLUELESS about contracts in the NFL. If he continues to play well this year, we couldn't have afforded him, and if he gets hurt again, he would have been worthless. We traded him at his highest value--healthy and available... and most importantly, we got a higher pick than we would have gotten from the comp formula if we had let him walk, and we get it a year sooner (which in NFL trade terms makes it worth one round higher than a pick in the following draft). Philly slightly overpaid for him because they are in win now mode. They might ultimately get a '27 comp pick when they lose him, but then again, we've seen how the comp formula works, especially when a player gets injured. Philly might get NOTHING when Phillips walks.

Those pointing to the Jets trades and crying... are comparing Apples and Oranges. Sauce was selected as an All-Pro the last two years. He's 25 years old. OF COURSE they got 2 high picks for him. He's WAY better than anything that we had to trade. Qwinnen Williams is a 27-year-old Pro Bowl DT. Again... OF COURSE they got multiple picks for this player. We were not trying to move players of this youth and quality.

Today wasn't a huge win, but it certainly was not any kind of loss. Anyone painting that picture really just doesn't understand contracts and trade values within the NFL.
 
Eh I think there just wasn't much interest for our guys. I think those guys get dealt if we get offered something reasonable. Going to be harder to move those guys this off seasson.
 
Yea we don't have tons of talent WITH reasonable contracts to trade away.

The rebuild was a complete joke. I can remember that feeling when we had 3 1st rounders in 2020 and a couple 1st rounders in 2021....and a handful of 2nds and 3rds. I thought we would be loaded with talent on cheap rookie deals for a long time. All we have to show for it is Tua, Waddle and Austin Jackson. The rest of the picks didn't make it to a second contract.

The number of bad picks and big contracts for underperforming vets has been mind boggling.

I just can't understand how we got here. We're over the cap for 2026 with 35 players signed and huge holes to fill. I'm numb at this point...
 
I think you’ve got too much hopium lol

I think yesterday showed they are likely not rebuilding and McDaniel and weaver return. Reason Chubb and Minkah weren’t moved is because they will be back in Miami next year and part of the team. Almost always going to get more now than in the offseason and if they were going to be traded it would have been now unless all the reports were bogus and nobody had interest.

I guess it’s not the worse thing as the offense has looked solid just have to improve the rg and rg spot with dependable players as well and defense is I suppose trending in the right direction. Need a true off ball and a new secondary. Don’t think it’s possible to really fix in the offseason and even if correct players are selected I don’t think a McDaniel lead team is capable of turning it around but think that’s where we are at.
 
I get what you are saying Fever but it still chaps my @$$ that the Jests got 3 first round and a second to build with. I fully understand that we had virtually nothing to trade for that value but it still bugs the snot out of me. What a pitiful season,
 
It is what it is. Unfortunately trading away Chubb and Fitzpatrick never materialized. But hope remains because its not out of the question, either could still be traded in the offseason.

As a draft follower, I love when teams stockpile or hoard draft picks. It opens up all kinds of possibilities to trade up or down during the draft, it also gives teams the ammo to make trades at the deadline or during the offseason. Philadelphia has become the quintessential example of how to utilize this formula of having a treasure chest or trove of draft picks in building a sustainable winning team. Cleveland restarted this many years ago, but unfortunately failed, after Dallas during their haydays successfully turned draft pick trading into an art that helped build a Super Bowl winning team.

I admire what the Jets did. It has certainly put them in position to not have to reach for a QB. As well as, giving them them serious firepower to help facilitate their rebuild very quickly. Any good GM knows what lies ahead in terms of talent on the horizon. And with the 2027 draft being held in such high regard, puts the Jets in prime position to take advantage.

I'm disappointed Miami didn't do more to put themselves in a better draft situation moving forward. Especially facing a huge dead money dilemma from the expected player releases in the coming months. Miami appears to have been left in the dust by both the Jets with hoards of draft capital and New England, who has Vrabel at the helm and Drake Maye at QB.

It feels like the moon is dimming over Miami instead of shining bright with a declining QB and a questionable coach running the show.
 
Feverdream said:
We did well.

We refused to have a fire sale and held any player that we didn't get a solid offer upon. Waddle, Achane, Minkah, Chubb etc... they are all under contract through at least next year, so we can trade them during the upcoming draft and offseason if we choose to do so. We were already looking at clearing the books during both the '26 and '27 seasons, and none of these guys is carrying a salary in '25 anyway, so trading them wouldn't have been a cap savings this year. Trading them later will still allow us to clear (some of) their cap space.

With Phillips, we needed to make the move. Short of franchising him, he was gonna walk next year. Anyone who goes boo-hoo-hoo, we shoulda kept Phillips and traded Chubb is CLUELESS about contracts in the NFL. If he continues to play well this year, we couldn't have afforded him, and if he gets hurt again, he would have been worthless. We traded him at his highest value--healthy and available... and most importantly, we got a higher pick than we would have gotten from the comp formula if we had let him walk, and we get it a year sooner (which in NFL trade terms makes it worth one round higher than a pick in the following draft). Philly slightly overpaid for him because they are in win now mode. They might ultimately get a '27 comp pick when they lose him, but then again, we've seen how the comp formula works, especially when a player gets injured. Philly might get NOTHING when Phillips walks.

Those pointing to the Jets trades and crying... are comparing Apples and Oranges. Sauce was selected as an All-Pro the last two years. He's 25 years old. OF COURSE they got 2 high picks for him. He's WAY better than anything that we had to trade. Qwinnen Williams is a 27-year-old Pro Bowl DT. Again... OF COURSE they got multiple picks for this player. We were not trying to move players of this youth and quality.

Today wasn't a huge win, but it certainly was not any kind of loss. Anyone painting that picture really just doesn't understand contracts and trade values within the NFL.
Click to expand...

The Jets will still F it up. It’s the Jets, the team that passed on Dan Marino for Ken O’Brien—dumbest draft pick in NFL history. They have been cursed ever since.
 
Phillips is super talented, has leadership/gravitas when he speaks, and he wanted to stay long term in Miami with his family. There’s got to be a way to structure a contract with that kind of player?

Ya, Phillips had to work his ass off twice to return from major injuries, but he’s still only 26 and is balling out this season.

Hopefully, he stays healthy the rest of his career away from Miami and we’ll look at this as another “that’s so Dolphins” decision to trade this guy away for peanuts.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I think you’ve got too much hopium lol

I think yesterday showed they are likely not rebuilding and McDaniel and weaver return. Reason Chubb and Minkah weren’t moved is because they will be back in Miami next year and part of the team. Almost always going to get more now than in the offseason and if they were going to be traded it would have been now unless all the reports were bogus and nobody had interest.

I guess it’s not the worse thing as the offense has looked solid just have to improve the rg and rg spot with dependable players as well and defense is I suppose trending in the right direction. Need a true off ball and a new secondary. Don’t think it’s possible to really fix in the offseason and even if correct players are selected I don’t think a McDaniel lead team is capable of turning it around but think that’s where we are at.
Click to expand...
So, purgatory it is...
 
I am fine with everything they did. I wish we could have kept phillips. But we can't afford him. And the truth is
if we kept him he would get hurt
IF he goes to another team he will stay healthy. Its just so dolphins and the way it works

Jets had 3 firsts and two seconds a few years ago and now they are doing this again. Not saying it won't work but I am never in favor of just tearing a team down to studs. It makes rebuild harder because you need to hit on more and more picks which is actually hard for all gms.
 
Still holding firm that we trade down or out on all our picks this year.

We are in football purgatory for the next few years. If we want to go to heaven, we must prepare to die.

Stockpile picks for 2027, it’s our only hope
 
This entire organization is an abomination and needs to be rebuilt from scratch. Continued half-measures will simply get the same results. The Jets are at least self-aware of their situation and trying to do this the right way and go all-in on a rebuild.

I don’t know if Miami had opportunities to acquire more draft assets yesterday, but if they could’ve and didn’t because Ross doesn’t think a full rebuild is necessary, it’s just more of the Dolphins Dolphinning.

Seems like nothing is really going to change until Ross sells the team.
 
AMakados10 said:
Phillips is super talented, has leadership/gravitas when he speaks, and he wanted to stay long term in Miami with his family. There’s got to be a way to structure a contract with that kind of player?

Ya, Phillips had to work his ass off twice to return from major injuries, but he’s still only 26 and is balling out this season.

Hopefully, he stays healthy the rest of his career away from Miami and we’ll look at this as another “that’s so Dolphins” decision to trade this guy away for peanuts.
Click to expand...
We could always sign him as a free agent in 2026.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom