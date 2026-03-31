Tuff Enuff? Hafley's Plan To Instill Toughness And Accountability

I think there is a good chance. Aligned with the new GM. High price overpaid entitled vets (inlcuding Tua) mostly are all gone. Roster full of players fighting for their lives. Roster rebuilt in a new image. If Hafley is even half competent, he should be able to pull this side of things off. Frankly, it is not a huge ask the way this is now set up. As long as he is not a total goober like Cam Cameron or McUmmm, I feel like we should see a team on the field that more physical and plays hard, even if they are not that good. If they can get the first part right, there is a path to the being good part assuming they are able to add the right pieces. But you can't have part 2 without part 1, so fingers crossed! He is saying the right things, hopefully he is able to do the right things, not everyone can. Being a leader is not easy.hing at all. It's I'm going to be demanding and I'm not going to demean them. I'm just going to push them because they're going to want to be great."