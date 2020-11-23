This is year 2 of the rebuild. This team needed to be humbled by this loss. Tua needed to be benched. With Tua and the teams competitiveness they may get 2 to 3 more wins this season.
I hate to see all of the lashing amongst us after a loss.
I believe in Flores and remain optimistic about this teams future.
Let's keep things in perspective.
