crashfan

Nov 15, 2002
This is year 2 of the rebuild. This team needed to be humbled by this loss. Tua needed to be benched. With Tua and the teams competitiveness they may get 2 to 3 more wins this season.

I hate to see all of the lashing amongst us after a loss.

I believe in Flores and remain optimistic about this teams future.

Let's keep things in perspective.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
I'm a believer in the idea that you can learn a lot from failure. It's an opportunity to sit down and think about the hows and the whys of why you failed, and then to do something about it.

Stupid people can't do this. They make excuses, or just lack the mental acuity to take the next step.

Tua isn't stupid.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Oct 24, 2020
The whole team, including coaching , was flat today. Never thought i would say this, i feel Flo was out coached today.
 
