Tunsil seeking to be highest paid OL in NFL; Fires Agency

What also blows my mind is that he is rated as the 13th/14th best Tackle in the league. He's good, not great. Here's the funny part...Ju'waan James and his contract in Denver...I wonder if Tunsil will ask for 20-22M a year, just because he knows his value to HOU?



Houston does not have a GM, and it shows. We FLEECED them for Tunsil and Stills. IMO, turning those 1st round picks into a commodity to draft our franchise QB was spot on.



Now, if we could only have HOU go 1-15 next year and have the 1st overall pick next year.....teams would be selling their children to get a shot at that pick next year. could turn 3 1st round picks out of next year's 1st overall.



It is a snowball effect once you have that kind of leverage in the draft, for several years, if you have no issue trading down. NE has been doing it for years. The proof is in the pudding/