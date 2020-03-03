Tunsil seeking to be highest paid OL in NFL; Fires Agency

D

danstilldaman

But, but, but Flores is inept only 2 1st rounders for a future Hall of Fame tackle. I'll wait for all the one's who continued to bitch even though they were told numerous times that he was gonna get paid. I'm sure they'll be no where to be found.
 
chuck dezl

chuck dezl

It wasn't the worst thing the franchise has done, we got good compensation
 
E

Etrius24

We hit a ****ing homerun to get rid of this guy when we did and to get a first round pick
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

This is a weird "revelation" when the people who were FOR trading Tunsil said that this exact same thing would happen so I don't know why it's a surprise now.

If a team gives up 2 1sts and a 2nd, the player has ALL the leverage. He can ask for whatever he wants and he'll get it.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Kamelion4291 said:
This is a weird "revelation" when the people who were FOR trading Tunsil said that this exact same thing would happen so I don't know why it's a surprise now.

If a team gives up 2 1sts and a 2nd, the player has ALL the leverage. He can ask for whatever he wants and he'll get it.
Pretty much...Tunsil owns those dudes.
 
ronnieb_23

ronnieb_23

If the front office continues to anticipate future issues and maximizes their trade value before that value drops I will be ecstatic. Maybe in the next year or two we will hear about Fitzpatrick complaining his way out of Pittsburgh.
 
marino2duper73

marino2duper73

What also blows my mind is that he is rated as the 13th/14th best Tackle in the league. He's good, not great. Here's the funny part...Ju'waan James and his contract in Denver...I wonder if Tunsil will ask for 20-22M a year, just because he knows his value to HOU?

Houston does not have a GM, and it shows. We FLEECED them for Tunsil and Stills. IMO, turning those 1st round picks into a commodity to draft our franchise QB was spot on.

Now, if we could only have HOU go 1-15 next year and have the 1st overall pick next year.....teams would be selling their children to get a shot at that pick next year. could turn 3 1st round picks out of next year's 1st overall.

It is a snowball effect once you have that kind of leverage in the draft, for several years, if you have no issue trading down. NE has been doing it for years. The proof is in the pudding/
 
