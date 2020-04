He’s the most overrated OL in NFL history if you go by this contract relative to performance on the field. He’s also lazy. W all that guaranteed money, I can all but guarantee the false starts will keep piling up, as will the blown protections. He never impressed me here - and I thought we fleeced Houston. To be brutally truthful, he wasn’t even as good as Vernon Carey or Todd Wade were for us. And he’s no where near what Jake Long was and shouldn’t be mentioned in the same sentence. Wow Houston is stupid.