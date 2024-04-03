Tunsil Trade Revisited

Ok this is ridiculous.



On August 31, 2019, Tunsil, Kenny Stills, and a fourth-round pick were traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, Johnson Bademosi, and Julien Davenport. He started 14 games at left tackle in 2019, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.



2019 Houston went 10-6, won the AFC South, beat Buffalo in the WC then blew a 24-0 lead losing 51-31 to the Chiefs.



2019 Miami went 5-11, earning the 5th overall pick in the draft as they start their rebuild.



2020 Draft Miami trades one of the 1sts (26th overall) they got from Houston to Green Bay (for 30th overall and a 4th rd pick) so the Packers could select Jordon Love. Miami uses pick from Green Bay (30th) for Noah Igbinoghene who is now on his 3rd team already. That 4th rd pick was traded to Houston to move up and take Solomon Kindley @ pick 111 Houston got picks 136 and 141.



2020 Texans begin their rebuild go 4-12. Tunsil makes pro bowl for 2nd consecutive season.



2020 Miami goes 10-6, misses playoffs



2021 draft...where things gets wonky, Miami trades the #3 overall pick (the 2nd FRP from houston in Tunsil trade) to San Francisco (49ers used pick for Trey Lance) for pick #12, a FRP in 2022 a 3rd in 2022 and a FRP in 2023. Miami then trades back up to #6 with Philadelphia giving up #12 and #123 and a FRP in 2022. Miami also got a 5th rd pick. Miami drafts Jaylen Waddle @6. Miami trades that 5th rd pick to Pittsburgh for a 2022 4th rd pick (Erik Ezukanma) Miami uses that Houston tunsil trade 2nd rd pick on Jevon Holland.





2021 Texans go 4-13.



2021 Dolphins go 9-8 miss playoffs



2022 draft Miami trades their FRP (#29) from Trey Lance 49er trade and a 4th rd pick to KC for Tyreek Hill. Miami uses 3rd rd pick from 49ers Trey Lance trade for Channing Tindall



2022 season Miami goes 9-8, loses to Buffalo in WC

2022 Texans go 3-13-1, Tunsil makes pro bowl for 3rd time.



2023 Draft miami forfeits the 2nd FRP from 49ers lance trade for tampering.



2023 season Miami goes 11-6 loses to KC in WC

2023 Texans go 10-7, win AFC South, beat Cleveland in WC before losing to Baltimore in Divisional Rd. Tunsil makes pro bowl for 4th time.



lol how is Houston how closer to a SB than Miami is? How did San Francisco not have a setback from missing on Lance (yeah I know they got lucky on Purdy). Something ain't right in the FO here. Houston gets rid of Bill O'brien, rebuild, draft Franchise QB, win division and a playoff game, become SB contenders all in the span of 5 years while Miami still spinning its wheels.



Miami basically got Noah Igbinoghene, Solomon Kindley, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill, and Channing Tindall from their Tunsil trade which overlaps with the Trey Lance trade. Not much to show for it. Miami pretty got a 70 point game out of all this and good offense in September/October. Was it worth it?