Turd Quarters for Miami

Dude has a super human ability to not scheme or adjust at the half. Guinness might have some interest.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
100% evidence he does not know how to adjust. At all...
But, but they had that 1 year the offense was good blah, blah, blah. McDaniel is a good coach held back by Tua, McDaniel is a good coach held back by Grier, McDaniel is a good coach held back by Weaver. McDaniel is a good coach but the dryer shrunk his capris and it started squeezing his peas by the 3rd quarter every game.
 
FinsGonnaRock06 said:
I’m sure Ross will give MM an extension on that news
Ross, you big ear bastard! You really fixed us good. Asleep at the wheel while the team disintegrated into dust. Cap hell with a terrible QB contract. Little prospescts for next year and beyond. Thank God for the Canes!
 
