Turd Quarters for Miami

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 38,188
- Reaction score
- 45,135
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Miami was outscored 81-0 in the third quarter of its last nine games of the 2025 regular season.
Atlanta game was the last time Miami scored in the 3rd qtr.
Miami Dolphins enter offseason with ominous streak under Mike McDaniel
If anything can be said with certainty about the 2025 Miami Dolphins, it's that they were not a third-quarter football team.
sports.yahoo.com
Atlanta game was the last time Miami scored in the 3rd qtr.