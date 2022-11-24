Turkey Day Games Could Help Phins Get Some Breathing Room

Happy Thanksgiving to all. As Loco prepares to paint his Rembrandt from a culinary standpoint, He got thinking that with DEEEEEEtroit playing the Bills and the Vikings playing Pats, we could get some additional breathing room in the race for the AFCE pennant. Right now, we're edging out the Bills with a head to head plus stronger conference victory percentage.



The Lions offense has ben potent but their defense has been hot trash. Can they take down the Bills in an offensive shootout? Jamal Williams had three TDs last week. Bills are favored by 9.5 but who knows? Hopefully, the Lions are tired of being a door matt, especially on Turkey Day and they come out swinging.



Vikings went from world shockers to needing to bury the ball with a viking funeral in two short weeks. They are favored by 3 points against the Pats. Pats D looked like 2000 Ravens D last week against the North Philly Crop Dusters but so would Loco's high school football team's D. Can they stop a Vikings team that is currently #2 seed in the NFC and in full roaring recovery mode on national tv? JJ could put up 200 while shoving Cook and Mattinson up their crank shaft. Patrick Petersen has something special waiting for MacFlacid and his paltry 0.57 td per game average. With a loss by the Pats and Bills, a win from the Phins and I guess a win from the NYJ against Bears, by Monday the AFCE could be MIA 8-3 Bills 7-4 NYJ 7-4 Pats 6-5 with the Phins having one game of breathing room going into their 3-week road trip.



Time to hope our NFC North friends can give us a hand.