 Turning to the future to protect Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Turning to the future to protect Tua

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2018
Messages
326
Reaction score
600
Location
Black Hills
Looking at what I feel we need to do to keep Tua healthy , Protect him, with the now limited draft capitol , there does appear to be some potential if we can get close to them to consider , also looking at another big D lineman in case we can’t sign Wilkins, then more corners , we may be able to find another Kader .
I don’t see any way we can beat the Bills with out Tua. 😢
these 5 players I would like






1673366559591.png
Let me know what you all think of these players.1673366484954.png
 

Attachments

  • 1673366533057.png
    1673366533057.png
    190.2 KB · Views: 1
  • 068927F6-4A3F-4D82-8087-4B387E752DB9.png
    068927F6-4A3F-4D82-8087-4B387E752DB9.png
    175.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 7B3B6526-A5B1-477C-A18C-194325FF5016.png
    7B3B6526-A5B1-477C-A18C-194325FF5016.png
    175.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 9C73A950-C667-4313-91BB-191EC5CC7968.png
    9C73A950-C667-4313-91BB-191EC5CC7968.png
    108.3 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom