Turning to the future to protect Tua

HollowBeast
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 326
- Reaction score
- 600
- Location
- Black Hills
Looking at what I feel we need to do to keep Tua healthy , Protect him, with the now limited draft capitol , there does appear to be some potential if we can get close to them to consider , also looking at another big D lineman in case we can’t sign Wilkins, then more corners , we may be able to find another Kader .
I don’t see any way we can beat the Bills with out Tua. 😢
these 5 players I would like
Let me know what you all think of these players.
I don’t see any way we can beat the Bills with out Tua. 😢
these 5 players I would like
Let me know what you all think of these players.