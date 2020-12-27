Turnover Streak Lives!!!

Dolph N.Fan
It took the last play of the game, but Miami has now forced a turnover in 21 straight games hahaha!!
haha, I didn't even think about that. BONUS!It took the last play of the game, but Miami has now forced a turnover in 21 straight games hahaha!!
Seems so... I got the dfr point in fantasy!Is this confirmed. I thought that's what happened live lol.
