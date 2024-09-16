Turnovers - 7 Total vs Buffalo

I can't remember when the Dolphins had 7 turnovers in a game. Stay with me here; 3 Int's / One returned for a TD. 4 Turnover on downs. Yes folks that counts as a turnover. That is 4 failures with 4th down and no success! That is pitiful.



You can call it what you want but to players it is deflating when a 4th down try fails. It takes the fight out of a team and eventually players confidence erodes in other games.



I don't know what this coaching / play calling is doing but it looks to me from eye sight that other Defenses have caught on to what Mike is doing. This league looks pretty equal this year after 2 games. I don't see this team winning many games with continuous turnovers and lousy play calling.



Just my opinion. I had already come to grips with my expectation that the Dolphins would take a step back this year. Now after seeing their performance from 2 games and the multiple issues with overall execution, I don't see this team as a playoff contender. They look like a .500 club at this point.