Tush push thoughts

Already can imagine what direction this post will go, buttt..,,

Why in the hell is the NFL allowing it? Sure as hell can’t be player safety and have to think at some point a quarterback is going to get severely hurt by getting pushed in two directions.

FWIW, the Giants ended up with both their center and tight end hurt on an unsuccessful one yesterday.
 
I think it’s garbage and the main reason why I rooted so heavily for the Chiefs in the SB. The Eagles do that shit routinely, almost every time they need a yard or less. It’s really annoying to watch.

I fear for Jalen Hurts getting sandwiched between his blockers and the DL one day.
 
Jeaus, I had to read the title three times and the post twice before I figured out this thread is about pushing ass.

That is hard to do.
 
The Eagles have mastered it. Its unstoppable for them. Not quite for other teams apparently. As long as its just a few teams that are able to pull it off, I'm ok with it since there's obviously something only those teams have figured out and they should be rewarded for that.
 
Everyone should be doing it.

No can defend. If do properly.

dec659fd-1ead-425e-a9c7-d25302a13d06_text.gif


You all know, if we were doing it, it would be banned.
 
So many teams try it but just don't have the same success rate. The key is two guards and a great center with a strong QB. Most teams don't have that.

Not sure how to make it illegal. What if a RB took the snap and got pushed? Should that also be illegal?

It's basically like the "pulling" a player forward is illegal, so should all pushing of players become illegal?

I read don't know. Other than the endless jokes that will show up in this thread. Lol
 
