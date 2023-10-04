Tush push thoughts

brumdog44
Already can imagine what direction this post will go, buttt..,,
Why in the hell is the NFL allowing it? Sure as hell can’t be player safety and have to think at some point a quarterback is going to get severely hurt by getting pushed in two directions.
FWIW, the Giants ended up with both their center and tight end hurt on an unsuccessful one yesterday.
