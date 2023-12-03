TUSH PUSH TO BE BANNED???????????

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 19,385
- Reaction score
- 96,887
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
Leave this in Fins area for 24 hours then moved to General.
Any one have further info on this?
Peoples thoughts, please discuss.
Report: Goodell wants Eagles' ‘Tush Push' permanently banned
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly wants the Philadelphia Eagles’ popular “Brotherly Shove” — or “Tush Push” — play to be banned permanently.
www.nbcnewyork.com
Any one have further info on this?
Peoples thoughts, please discuss.