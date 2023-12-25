T’was the Night before Christmas

And all through the East

The north yanks were silent

‘Cause there was a new beast



New England was silent

New York had no voice

The pundits had doubts

But The Fins left them no choice



At last we broke through

11-4

With three weeks to go

We had one more chore



On Tua!

On Tyreek!

On Christian!

Van Ginkel!



This team won’t be stopped

In Mike’s eye there is a twinkle



With his big giant watch and pants legs upfolded

He confused the defense in ways so untolded



The one seed in sight the Fins won’t be denied

Baltimore and Buffalo we’ll stomp but they tried!



We’ve waited so long and there’s been so much chatter

But at last this year we gave them a clatter!



We’ve cheered for Marino, JT and Zach!

Remember believing AJ Feeley had us back?



All the years we were a joke, well guess what Dolfans! Get your ass up, give those embers a stoke!



We finally got a chance, this team looks so right!

Merry Christmas to all, and GO FINS TONIGHT!