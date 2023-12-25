T’was the Night before Christmas

DolphinDevil28
I like boobs.
And all through the East
The north yanks were silent
‘Cause there was a new beast
New England was silent
New York had no voice
The pundits had doubts
But The Fins left them no choice
At last we broke through
11-4
With three weeks to go
We had one more chore
On Tua!
On Tyreek!
On Christian!
Van Ginkel!
This team won’t be stopped
In Mike’s eye there is a twinkle
With his big giant watch and pants legs upfolded
He confused the defense in ways so untolded
The one seed in sight the Fins won’t be denied
Baltimore and Buffalo we’ll stomp but they tried!
We’ve waited so long and there’s been so much chatter
But at last this year we gave them a clatter!
We’ve cheered for Marino, JT and Zach!
Remember believing AJ Feeley had us back?
All the years we were a joke, well guess what Dolfans! Get your ass up, give those embers a stoke!
We finally got a chance, this team looks so right!
Merry Christmas to all, and GO FINS TONIGHT!
