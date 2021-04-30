'Twas the night before Draft Day, when all through the league

The GMs were stirring, caffeine fighting fatigue;

The value charts were hung by the 8Ks with care,

In hopes that a Hall of Fame haul might be there;



The coaches were ensconced, all snug in their chairs,

While dreams of extensions danced in their heads;When what to my wondering zoom session should appear,

But the knowing visage of Dolphins GM Chris Grier!

With a mind that plays five dimensional chess,

I knew that instant he was there to clean up two decades of mess.



More rapid than eagles the draft choices they came,

And he strategized, and selected, and called them by name:

"Now Pitts! now Waddle! now Toney! now Najee Harris!

On Trask! On Roche! On Brevin Jordan! On Evans!"And to Miami they all came, with restoration in sight -

The Dolphins were back, the league thrown into fright!