Tweaks to the Offense you would like to see.

This was inspired a little by dreams thread about the year of the D and we should run a lot. I had mentioned that I would like to see a little more runs (not much). The main thing I would like to see is a shift is how aggressive we are on pass routes. Here are the breakdowns of the 5 top AFC QBs depth of throws and some key numbers.

Tua. ATT% Com% TD-INT

Deep(20+) 13.8 54.5 10-2.

Mid(10-19) 31.5 65.1 7-4

Short(0-9) 38.3 73.9 6-2

BLOS. 10.5 81.0 2-0



Burrow ATT% Com% TD-INT

Deep(20+) 8.6 38.5 8-1

Mid(10-19) 22.1 60.4 9-6

Short(0-9) 46.4 81.5 14-5

BLOS. 10.5 81.0 4-0



Mahomes ATT% Com% TD-INT

Deep(20+) 9.7 44.4 3-0

Mid(10-19) 20.6 60.9 9-9

Short(0-9) 44.2 78.0 20-2

BLOS. 16.0 93.6 9-1



Herbert ATT% Com% TD-INT

Deep(20+) 9.7 35.3 7-3

Mid(10-19) 17.6 62.6 6-2

Short(0-9) 45.6 80.6 11-5

BLOS. 18.2 93.7 1-0



Allen ATT% Com% TD-INT

Deep(20+) 14.6 41.0 11-5

Mid(10-19) 22.4 61.4 16-4

Short(0-9) 43.9 78.4 7-5

BLOS. 11.6 78.8 1-0



As you can see with these #s Tua/was extremely aggressive especially in the Medium throws. I like the high rate of Deep throws, Tua is great deep, so good touch plus we got speed at WR and I always feel the risk is less with Deep throws (even a pick ends up like a punt). To me that Mid range(10-19) may be the most dangerous especially if you don't have a cannon and are throwing to the sidelines. I don't know if it was more on Tua(forcing to much)or McDaniel (play design), but I would really like to see them Mid % dropped and just gets some easy pitch and catch throws into our playmakers.



While it was a small sample of two drives for the first team. You saw the bad and the good. First throw forced into the Mid range and picked. That second drive had 3 great short routes. The play to Hill in the flat (need a lot more short flat routes) guy was so afraid of Hill deep I could make that throw. The catch out of the backfield to SA for an easy 1st. And then the WR bubble to EE for a nice gain on first. Last season we had to many 10+ throws on 1st, so it was a 1st or always getting into 2nd/3rd long. We have the playmakers at WR, I think we just need to get the ball in their hands at a higher rate.