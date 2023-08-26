 Tweaks to the Offense you would like to see. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tweaks to the Offense you would like to see.

dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
2,663
Reaction score
6,102
This was inspired a little by dreams thread about the year of the D and we should run a lot. I had mentioned that I would like to see a little more runs (not much). The main thing I would like to see is a shift is how aggressive we are on pass routes. Here are the breakdowns of the 5 top AFC QBs depth of throws and some key numbers.
Tua. ATT% Com% TD-INT
Deep(20+) 13.8 54.5 10-2.
Mid(10-19) 31.5 65.1 7-4
Short(0-9) 38.3 73.9 6-2
BLOS. 10.5 81.0 2-0

Burrow ATT% Com% TD-INT
Deep(20+) 8.6 38.5 8-1
Mid(10-19) 22.1 60.4 9-6
Short(0-9) 46.4 81.5 14-5
BLOS. 10.5 81.0 4-0

Mahomes ATT% Com% TD-INT
Deep(20+) 9.7 44.4 3-0
Mid(10-19) 20.6 60.9 9-9
Short(0-9) 44.2 78.0 20-2
BLOS. 16.0 93.6 9-1

Herbert ATT% Com% TD-INT
Deep(20+) 9.7 35.3 7-3
Mid(10-19) 17.6 62.6 6-2
Short(0-9) 45.6 80.6 11-5
BLOS. 18.2 93.7 1-0

Allen ATT% Com% TD-INT
Deep(20+) 14.6 41.0 11-5
Mid(10-19) 22.4 61.4 16-4
Short(0-9) 43.9 78.4 7-5
BLOS. 11.6 78.8 1-0

As you can see with these #s Tua/was extremely aggressive especially in the Medium throws. I like the high rate of Deep throws, Tua is great deep, so good touch plus we got speed at WR and I always feel the risk is less with Deep throws (even a pick ends up like a punt). To me that Mid range(10-19) may be the most dangerous especially if you don't have a cannon and are throwing to the sidelines. I don't know if it was more on Tua(forcing to much)or McDaniel (play design), but I would really like to see them Mid % dropped and just gets some easy pitch and catch throws into our playmakers.

While it was a small sample of two drives for the first team. You saw the bad and the good. First throw forced into the Mid range and picked. That second drive had 3 great short routes. The play to Hill in the flat (need a lot more short flat routes) guy was so afraid of Hill deep I could make that throw. The catch out of the backfield to SA for an easy 1st. And then the WR bubble to EE for a nice gain on first. Last season we had to many 10+ throws on 1st, so it was a 1st or always getting into 2nd/3rd long. We have the playmakers at WR, I think we just need to get the ball in their hands at a higher rate.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Three's company
Click to expand...

And John Ritter is still a legend. Didn’t mean to hijack the thread. Although that new movie Hijack with Idris Alba looks good.

But ya Johnathon Taylor would add a greater level efficiency on the deep ball then we already possess with the super accurate Tua.
 
Jet sweeps to Cheetah and Waddle. Didn't do that nearly enough last season.
 
DolphinDevil28 said:
One minor tweak id like is to add Jonathan Taylor.
Click to expand...
Not really a minor tweak. Plus just don't see us meeting both want Taylor wants (salary) and Indy (draft picks). Other then those minor issues I would love Taylor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom