Two dolphins in the hunt for NFL MVP!

After today
Tua and Hill should be top 5 in mvp odds.
Tua being #1
Purdy drops off
Mahomes is always there cause he’s always great
Hill on a serious pace to do something offensively that has never been done after 6 games.
We can all safely say we have an elite Qb to call our own, should be a fun race toward the MVP crown.
Feels kinda groovy :)
