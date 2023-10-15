 Two dolphins in the hunt for NFL MVP! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Two dolphins in the hunt for NFL MVP!

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
12,470
Reaction score
18,702
After today

Tua and Hill should be top 5 in mvp odds.

Tua being #1

Purdy drops off

Mahomes is always there cause he’s always great

Hill on a serious pace to do something offensively that has never been done after 6 games.

We can all safely say we have an elite Qb to call our own, should be a fun race toward the MVP crown.

Feels kinda groovy :)
 
djphinfan said:
After today

Tua and Hill should be top 5 in mvp odds.

Tua being #1

Purdy drops off

Mahomes is always there cause he’s always great

Hill on a serious pace to do something offensively that has never been done after 6 games.

We can all safely say we have an elite Qb to call our own, should be a fun race toward the MVP crown.

Feels kinda groovy :)
Click to expand...

Just two? - LOL
I love "how far" we have come in the last three years. - LOL
 
GRYPHONK said:
Don't discount Mostert.

Dude is on pace for total TD record.
Click to expand...
He’s not in the mvp discussion. Perhaps he could get there, Achane had a real chance before he got hurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom