Two drafts

With what the Dolphins are doing in free agency it’s like 2 drafts…. There’s a bunch of players that could play in the NFL and have a bunch of success - many never get a chance. After Grier and McD have left this our storied organization in absolute shambles Sully has to get creative. The players he’s brought here are comparable to drafting - what’s the hit rate with these FA - 20 to 40 percent outside of special teams. I’ve never seen a team do what the new admin is doing here - likely bc no team has ever been this torn apart in the modern era..we are like an expansion team… I love it - it’s aggressive and optimistic and we get 2 more pay loads after this - the draft and Udfa… this will hopefully land us some Diamonds in the rough! Very cool!