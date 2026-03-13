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Two drafts

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raving

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With what the Dolphins are doing in free agency it’s like 2 drafts…. There’s a bunch of players that could play in the NFL and have a bunch of success - many never get a chance. After Grier and McD have left this our storied organization in absolute shambles Sully has to get creative. The players he’s brought here are comparable to drafting - what’s the hit rate with these FA - 20 to 40 percent outside of special teams. I’ve never seen a team do what the new admin is doing here - likely bc no team has ever been this torn apart in the modern era..we are like an expansion team… I love it - it’s aggressive and optimistic and we get 2 more pay loads after this - the draft and Udfa… this will hopefully land us some Diamonds in the rough! Very cool!
 
We can hope. Every GM tries to do this so it’s a bit of a crapshoot. That said, if he’s going for a certain type of player to execute his plan - whatever that is - then the odds of finding these fits are good.
 
royalshank said:
We can hope. Every GM tries to do this so it’s a bit of a crapshoot. That said, if he’s going for a certain type of player to execute his plan - whatever that is - then the odds of finding these fits are good.
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You are correct, it is a crapshoot. But I will take Sully and Hafley rolling the dice over Grier and McDaniel.
 
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