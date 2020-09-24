Two MAJOR problems with the game tonight...

So I’m sure the sunshine pumpers are gonna come in here and have a field day. HOWEVER, I had two BIG problems with how the game went tonight
#1- i parlayed the dolphins money line with the over- I felt that with how terrible our defense was, over 47.5 points felt like a LOCK. combined with the dolphins money line, we were looking at BIG MONEY tonight, but ****ing Boyer held a team that was averaging 30 ppg. to 13 tonight and now I’m BIG MAD because that $$$ should be mine
#2- my fantasy football team is so damn bad I was forced to start Gardner Minshew tonight and he was TERRIBLE. Decent yardage but the fumble and interception killed any chance of fantasy relevancy.
So go nuts sunshine pumpers and tell me this game is an example of “progress” and means we “shouldn’t fire the entire coaching staff”. Us REAL fans will find a way to be pissed about how things went
 
Yup, picked up Minshew and started him, FML. Wanted a Dolphin win of course but figured Minshew would get some nice stats. Dropping his *** on Tuesday.
 
Sucks to be you.
 
I won 875.00 on draft kings tonight 3 points away from 50k
 
