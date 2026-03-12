Two Narratives About The Willis Signing I Do Not Understand

This thread is not meant to ignite a debate about whether or not Willis is a good QB or if it was a good idea to sign him. That is being handled elsewhere. Some like it, some don't (including me), but we are going to find out and hopefully it works out with him here and the team makes deep playoff runs. Having said that, here are two things I am seeing a fair bit in comments in other threads that make zero sense to me:



Willis was signed as a bridge QB and our intent is to draft a QB high next year: This I just do not get. 3 years, $67.5mm with $45mm guaranteed is not what you sign a bridge QB for. A bridge QB for our team in this situation would be a guy on a 1 year deal for something like $3mm-$5mm. You do not sign a guy for this kind of money, with $30mm of the cap hit pushed into 2027, if you believe he is not the answer. Willis was signed because the front office and/or coaching staff has a strong belief he is the guy. For those that like the signing, you should be excited they have this kind of belief in him. This belief is why he is here and why he is getting paid what he is and why he has a 3 year deal. Willis is NOT, decidedly NOT a bridge QB, and our intent at this point in time is not to be at the top of the draft next year and using that pick on a QB.



This is a risk free signing: I do not understand this either. Of course there is risk. Clearly not as much risk as Tua's deal, but there is all sorts of risk to this. I think what you could say is the contract seems somewhat smartly structured, with a 2 year out and only a $7.5mm cap hit in 2028 if it does not work out. But beyond that, there is risk. Just like there is upside. Both things exist. It is not a one way street. The risk is if he is not good, we burned $45mm of cap space, that could have been used to rebuild the foundation of this team. The risk is (making numbers up) we win 6-7 games as opposed to 2-3, Willis seems meh, and our draft position is impaired to the point where we miss out on a foundational player. The risk if he is not good is a foundational rebuild is 2 years deferred, and then we have to start all over again. The risk is our new GMs first big move does not work out, and then he is already behind the 8 ball, which has ramifications for how people behave, and who knows if he responds with another move of desperation in Grier like fashion as opposed to a patient bottoms up rebuild without the bandaids. If Willis totally stinks, and we win 2-4 games, and draft at the top in 2027 and take a QB, there is still $30mm less of cap space next year to use, and $7.5mm less in 2028. End of the world like Tua, no, but it does not help. Then in this scenario, the risk is the new coaching staff is buried in the process, and we need to restart there too. There is one more odd risk, which is that he is really good, but since the rest of the roster is not great the teams record for the next two years will not be very good. Then in two years, we are going to have to re-do his deal, and we will be right back to the $60mm a year QB, and all the problems with the rest of the roster that come with that. If Willis really is a top 3 QB and can carry that contract, great. If he is QB 10-15 and he gets that deal, because that is what QBs get, forget it, we will be a perpetually one and done football team. Again, not Tua like risk, but there is risk, just like there is reward. Obviously, our front office believes the risk/reward is favorable. I think that is a fine way to think about it. But just do not ignore the fact that there is risk and tell me this is a risk free deal.