Two Narratives About The Willis Signing I Do Not Understand

#free punch the monkey!
Dec 4, 2022
This thread is not meant to ignite a debate about whether or not Willis is a good QB or if it was a good idea to sign him. That is being handled elsewhere. Some like it, some don't (including me), but we are going to find out and hopefully it works out with him here and the team makes deep playoff runs. Having said that, here are two things I am seeing a fair bit in comments in other threads that make zero sense to me:

Willis was signed as a bridge QB and our intent is to draft a QB high next year: This I just do not get. 3 years, $67.5mm with $45mm guaranteed is not what you sign a bridge QB for. A bridge QB for our team in this situation would be a guy on a 1 year deal for something like $3mm-$5mm. You do not sign a guy for this kind of money, with $30mm of the cap hit pushed into 2027, if you believe he is not the answer. Willis was signed because the front office and/or coaching staff has a strong belief he is the guy. For those that like the signing, you should be excited they have this kind of belief in him. This belief is why he is here and why he is getting paid what he is and why he has a 3 year deal. Willis is NOT, decidedly NOT a bridge QB, and our intent at this point in time is not to be at the top of the draft next year and using that pick on a QB.

This is a risk free signing: I do not understand this either. Of course there is risk. Clearly not as much risk as Tua's deal, but there is all sorts of risk to this. I think what you could say is the contract seems somewhat smartly structured, with a 2 year out and only a $7.5mm cap hit in 2028 if it does not work out. But beyond that, there is risk. Just like there is upside. Both things exist. It is not a one way street. The risk is if he is not good, we burned $45mm of cap space, that could have been used to rebuild the foundation of this team. The risk is (making numbers up) we win 6-7 games as opposed to 2-3, Willis seems meh, and our draft position is impaired to the point where we miss out on a foundational player. The risk if he is not good is a foundational rebuild is 2 years deferred, and then we have to start all over again. The risk is our new GMs first big move does not work out, and then he is already behind the 8 ball, which has ramifications for how people behave, and who knows if he responds with another move of desperation in Grier like fashion as opposed to a patient bottoms up rebuild without the bandaids. If Willis totally stinks, and we win 2-4 games, and draft at the top in 2027 and take a QB, there is still $30mm less of cap space next year to use, and $7.5mm less in 2028. End of the world like Tua, no, but it does not help. Then in this scenario, the risk is the new coaching staff is buried in the process, and we need to restart there too. There is one more odd risk, which is that he is really good, but since the rest of the roster is not great the teams record for the next two years will not be very good. Then in two years, we are going to have to re-do his deal, and we will be right back to the $60mm a year QB, and all the problems with the rest of the roster that come with that. If Willis really is a top 3 QB and can carry that contract, great. If he is QB 10-15 and he gets that deal, because that is what QBs get, forget it, we will be a perpetually one and done football team. Again, not Tua like risk, but there is risk, just like there is reward. Obviously, our front office believes the risk/reward is favorable. I think that is a fine way to think about it. But just do not ignore the fact that there is risk and tell me this is a risk free deal.
 
Signing Malik won't restrict us from drafting a QB next year, other than draft position depending on how many wins his signing can translate to.

He still is a bridge QB with how the contract is set up in my opinion. From my understanding and correct me if I'm wrong the third year is negotiable from the FO standpoint.

Look at how QBs have been groomed in GB, the get drafted and sit for a year or two. Traditionally that hasn't been the status quo for Miami. It's definitely something as a Miami fan that we have to get use to. Seems from what I remember Miami has almost always thrown their QBs into the fire within the first half of their rookie season.

I feel like the financials of the situation is because the FO was confident in what he is so they're probably had the understanding that other teams would pay in that range to be competitive.

He has a full year to audition for the franchise QB and we still have the option to move on after year two if needed.
 
Well although per the OP I obviously violently disagree, I am glad this is the first comment because it proves my point that there are people who believe Willis was signed to be a bridge QB and we are drafting the actual QB next year.
 
I agree. A bridge QB isn't always about how much money you are spending on that player. It has more to do with the length of contract and when the exit ramp is. So for Willis it's really only a two year contract with an exit ramp after 2027. The same thing can be said for what the Colts did with Daniel Jones. They are paying him a lot more money than Willis but it's only a two year contract. So they must still have some doubt about him long term or they would have signed him to a five year contract that is fully guaranteed.
 
I was against the signing of Willis but I have come around to it. I originally thought the only risk is Willis turns out Mediocre and kills our draft pick next year. But with this roster we are going to have, mediocre QB play is still gonna get us a top 5 pick.

I still think the timing kind of sucks picking him up with this roster but if he becomes elite none of us will care. I am still very skeptical he even becomes a good QB but I am willing to give it a go.
 
And they can still draft a QB at the top of the 2027 draft if they end up with a bad record this year which I believe they will with their schedule and lack of overall talent on the roster.
 
That could happen, but that is decidedly not the plan with the Willis signing. Two different issues. Plan, and what actually happens (ergo the risk).
 
He's not a bridge QB. It is not a bridge QB contract. People seem to be failing to understand that the third year is there for the Dolphins, not Willis. It isn't great for Willis. It benefits the Dolphins because they have complete control over whether they will pay that money in Year 3 and it gives that control at a very reasonable price. Willis isn't the one who wanted the 3rd year -- he'd be much better off becoming a FA in 2028 if he plays well.

Longer contracts are "effectively" shorter then they appear when the later years have ridiculous salary figures that no team would actually pay. Tyreek's deal was like that. That's not this. This is a 3 yr deal with a very manageable (even discount) 3rd year. Yes, the Dolphins have a logical out if they want it, but that makes this no different than 99% of long-term NFL contracts.

Not sure who has said there's no risk. Of course there's risk. There's risk with every fairly large contract. I think that goes without saying. I haven't seen anyone say there's no risk.
 
