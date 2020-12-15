Two of our better episodes

Longest. Podcast. Ever.​

Alex and Scott have a LOT to talk about in this episode. Even with prodigious editing, this one ends up at almost 90 minutes and it’s one of the better episodes, all on the heels of a loss to the Chiefs at Pro Player – Landshark – SunLife – Joe Robbie stadium. Alex and Scott are on their game with references back to Griese, Solomon, Marino, Favre, Shula, Briscoe and more. They spend most of the time really digging into this game, sharing observations, most of which have a point! What might Bowden become? Why does Gaily need to make scripting changes? What do these two really think of Tua? Scott gushes a little bit too much about a former cowboy and why does he like Christian Wilkins so much? Alex takes his sarcasm to new heights (hint, Gase) and bring in the strange tale of Manish Mehta. Do you believe in moral victories? One host does, the other does not. Sort of. This was a fun one to record, even more so given that it was a Monday after a loss. Draft and Playoff looks are mandatory.ANDWith a victory over the hapless Bengals, our Dolphins are 8-4 on the season and are damned fun to watch, sometimes. The first half was nearly looking like another Denver, only worse in some ways (but not in others). Alex called it a trap game. But Alex and Scott imagine a rousing halftime speech, and a couple of “fights” break out – which really gets the team riled up. It’s all Phins after that, and fun to talk about. What are the things that stand out, things that will portend the future? Where does Gaily need to work on his game plan, given the cards he has to play? How do changes along these lines give the Dolphins the slightest chance to beat the Superbowl champion Kansas City Mahomeses? Which receiver gets the shutdown focus? How’s our Houston draft picks looking? The closer we get to the end of season, the more look aheads creep into the conversation. How do the Dolphins catch, and/or beat the Bills?