Two Old Dolfans: Looking Past Historically Bad Jets

In this episode, the Two Old Dolfans take a loose approach to the discussion of the Jets game, as Gase continues his historically bad run at the 2020 season. Will the Jets join the Lions and Browns and Bucs and… in the hall of shame? This is a clean episode, but the national media needs to _____ on the Fitz over Tua issue, and every one of them who picked the Jets to win should be _____. They are _____! Last year’s Bengals game foreshadowed – listen to learn how. An oddity, or two, as they take a look at the snap counts and results. Flores says he won’t look ahead, but we as fans always do. How will the Dolphins finish? Houston has messed things up a bit by winning two more games, however, some big news strikes a blow to their chances of winning more. Their picks are crucial to filling some gaping holes the Dolphins have, particularly at the skill positions. Wednesday night football anyone?
