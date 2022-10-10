Two Plays that Changed the Game

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
I've heard that many games hinge on one or two plays. Here are the two that I believe turned the tide of this game:
1. The Safety, obviously. It set the tone for the game. It gave the Jets the early edge and confidence. We lost our starting QB and needed to play a 7th round rookie who was not prepared to play and probably had very few reps with the first team
2. The Missed Field Goal. I think if Sanders hits that, we take a one point lead and it changes the momentum. After then, it seems like the whole team was just deflated the defense gave up.
