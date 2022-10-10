 Two Plays that Changed the Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Two Plays that Changed the Game

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,864
Reaction score
4,566
I've heard that many games hinge on one or two plays. Here are the two that I believe turned the tide of this game:
1. The Safety, obviously. It set the tone for the game. It gave the Jets the early edge and confidence. We lost our starting QB and needed to play a 7th round rookie who was not prepared to play and probably had very few reps with the first team
2. The Missed Field Goal. I think if Sanders hits that, we take a one point lead and it changes the momentum. After then, it seems like the whole team was just deflated the defense gave up.
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
12,061
Reaction score
10,077
Location
Miami
BahamaFinFan78 said:
I've heard that many games hinge on one or two plays. Here are the two that I believe turned the tide of this game:
1. The Safety, obviously. It set the tone for the game. It gave the Jets the early edge and confidence. We lost our starting QB and needed to play a 7th round rookie who was not prepared to play and probably had very few reps with the first team
2. The Missed Field Goal. I think if Sanders hits that, we take a one point lead and it changes the momentum. After then, it seems like the whole team was just deflated the defense gave up.
Click to expand...
Agreed.
1. Terrible call on the first play of the game. Also, questionable that it was called a safety.
2. It was made a more challenging field goal because of a dropped pass earlier in the drive and a dumb 5-yard penalty that pushed them back.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,151
Reaction score
2,387
LargoFin said:
Should've punted. Game was still in balance and winnable.
Click to expand...
Disagree. Our kicker needs to connect. Every other good team has a clutch kicker, we don't. After the miss our defense should have rose to the occasion. What ever happened to our opportunistic defense with all the turnovers. Without X and Jones we are not very intimidating. Even Holland looks average without good edge coverage.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
4,769
Reaction score
2,378
Location
North Central FL
I think it energized the Jests more that it hurt us, although by then the D had played a lot of downs.
 
DeeperImage

DeeperImage

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
1,148
Reaction score
72
Location
Atlanta, GA
The safety was simply a bad call by the refs, and not sure if it can even be challenged because Gesicki never turned around. However, I’ve seen that play a hundred times get overturned because any eligible receiver was somewhere within 20 yards. The ball dropped close enough for them to have picked up that flag. We also got away with PI later in the game so it goes both ways.

I also agree with that field goal attempt. We should’ve either gone for it, or just punted it away. This is the 2nd game coach gambled on a very long FG that didn’t pan out. I can’t imagine his analytics team is telling him to go for it on anything over 48 yards with our kicker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom