Two trade downs and a replacement for each player we lost or will lose

V

VAFinsfan72

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
3,415
Reaction score
6,898
Age
52
Location
Virginia
I traded down twice. First with the Broncos for pick #20 #85 and a 3rd in 2026. Then with the Commanders for pick #29 and #79 which was the pick we gave up in the Jaylen Wright trade last year. The Eagles traded it to the Commanders for Jahan Dotson.

29. OG Grey Zabel - Robert Jones

48. DT TJ Sanders - Calais Campbell

79. S Andrew Mukuba - Jevon Holland

85. OG Tate Ratledge - Liam Eichenberg

98. DB Denzel Ward - Kendall Fuller

115. DE Jared Ivey - Emmanuel Ogbah

135. LB Chris Paul Jr. - Anthony Walker Jr.

151. OT Chase Lundt - Kendall Lamm

156. S Malachi Moore - Jordan Poyer

226. WR Ja'Corey Brooks - OBJ

233. TE Jackson Hawes - Durham Smythe

252. RB Jarquez Hunter - Raheem Mostert
 
