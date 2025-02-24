Two trade downs and a replacement for each player we lost or will lose

VAFinsfan72
I traded down twice. First with the Broncos for pick #20 #85 and a 3rd in 2026. Then with the Commanders for pick #29 and #79 which was the pick we gave up in the Jaylen Wright trade last year. The Eagles traded it to the Commanders for Jahan Dotson.
29. OG Grey Zabel - Robert Jones
48. DT TJ Sanders - Calais Campbell
79. S Andrew Mukuba - Jevon Holland
85. OG Tate Ratledge - Liam Eichenberg
98. DB Denzel Ward - Kendall Fuller
115. DE Jared Ivey - Emmanuel Ogbah
135. LB Chris Paul Jr. - Anthony Walker Jr.
151. OT Chase Lundt - Kendall Lamm
156. S Malachi Moore - Jordan Poyer
226. WR Ja'Corey Brooks - OBJ
233. TE Jackson Hawes - Durham Smythe
252. RB Jarquez Hunter - Raheem Mostert
