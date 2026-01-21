I just listened to Kyle Crabbs Pod - Dolphins Squad - and that got me thinking. Seems like the League has two types of Head Coaches - those that set cultures and strong leadership/connection like the Harbaugh brothers, Dan Campbell, Mike Vrabel, Sirianni, Tomlin - guys who are not necessarily Xs and Os guys/scheme guys. Then, there are those whose strengths are Xs and Os, scheming, innovative game planning like Steichen, LaFluer, Stefanski, Kevin O. Then, there are a third group that do both like Shanahan, McVay, Ben Johnson, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryan, etc. We chose a guy - Hafley - who fits the first Group more than the second Group although he did a good job with Green Bay Defense. The thing with this is that he has to hire good coordinators, in our case, mainly the Offensive Coordinator to succeed. Dan Campbell was good with good Coordinators and not so much last year without the Coordinators.