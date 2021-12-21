 Two unsung heroes of Sundays win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Two unsung heroes of Sundays win

The Miami Herald in an article points out both Nik Needham and Austin Jackson as 2 of the unsung heroes of the game.
1) Nik Needham: Needham played every snap at FS inplace of Holland. The article in the Miami Herald, quotes, Miami DC raving about Needham's play this past Sunday.
2) Austin Jackson apparently played his best game of his young career. Lets hope he's finally found his footing and can continue his transition to OG. Good work Mr. Jackson.
 
Last edited:
Needham had a very good game.

Let's face it, he and Rowe are the most experienced guys when it comes to knowing all the nuances involved in this complex scheme. Both are very versatile.

I thought it was the best game of the season for the line overall. It was the jests, so we'll see where we are at with NO.
 
I think Austin's future is still at Tackle, but I'm also not surprised that as talented a young man as he is that he wouldn't eventually succeed at Guard as well.

I think him playing a good Guard for us, may assist in getting him back to LT (self confidence, confidence of the team, experience, strength, etc. etc.).
 
He is a lot like McCain, in that he may not be the most imposing defender, but he knows the scheme, knows his assignments (and everyone else's), and has good cover skills for the safety spot.

Good guy to have around.
 
right, but Rowe was a corner converted to safety and has started a lot of games for us.

who went to the bench when Needham played safety: Rowe or Brandon Jones, and why?
 
I think AJs problem is 90% technique/footwork. That results in weak, off balance sets, that a good DE will feast upon.
 
Right now, it's really looking like adding a RT and a proven C in free agency could make for a very good line. I have no problem with Dieter, but I'm thinking a proven and very good C would mold that group. It will be very interesting to see what all they do, and how they address it (FA vs. Draft).
 
Needham has been fun to watch develop from year 1 of this rebuild. Not sure he was even drafted? Kid has gotten better every year be it at CB, slot or now S. He’s a gamer. And I hope we can keep him on the team going forward.

Jackson showed some “Action”? Good to see. Also, Zach Sieler was a beast and not sure he was recognized for the game he had. He’s an old school DL. Love that guy.
 
I still think we need a C. Dieter is too tall for the spot. Let’s get a couple studs in FA and we’ll have a good oline.
 
According to Needham, who's quoted as saying, he played Safety earlier in his college career. The kid is the epitome of an interchangeable DB.

As for why he played safety, according to the article, that was the plan from the get go. It looked as if, Rowe stayed as the sub package DB. Needham had practice to be the starting FS. Good job.
 
