Two unsung heroes of Sundays win

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 11,697
- Reaction score
- 16,649
- Location
- New Jersey
The Miami Herald in an article points out both Nik Needham and Austin Jackson as 2 of the unsung heroes of the game.
1) Nik Needham: Needham played every snap at FS inplace of Holland. The article in the Miami Herald, quotes, Miami DC raving about Needham's play this past Sunday.
2) Austin Jackson apparently played his best game of his young career. Lets hope he's finally found his footing and can continue his transition to OG. Good work Mr. Jackson.
1) Nik Needham: Needham played every snap at FS inplace of Holland. The article in the Miami Herald, quotes, Miami DC raving about Needham's play this past Sunday.
2) Austin Jackson apparently played his best game of his young career. Lets hope he's finally found his footing and can continue his transition to OG. Good work Mr. Jackson.
Last edited: