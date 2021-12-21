Two unsung heroes of Sundays win

Needham has been fun to watch develop from year 1 of this rebuild. Not sure he was even drafted? Kid has gotten better every year be it at CB, slot or now S. He’s a gamer. And I hope we can keep him on the team going forward.



Jackson showed some “Action”? Good to see. Also, Zach Sieler was a beast and not sure he was recognized for the game he had. He’s an old school DL. Love that guy.