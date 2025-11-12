Tyler Dunne on Fins/McD/Tuas future

From his mailbag today;:



Miami announces a “mutual parting of ways” (another truism for the Go Long burn pile) between owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier after some 20 years. Yet, Mike McDaniel remains astride a 3-7 operation after an 8-9 2024. We know it’s not the buyout — and things seem past the point of a mandated offseason coordinator replacement — so what are we to make of the situation on South Beach?

— Chris Kriva



Love the recall, Chris. Every time those four nauseating words are posted in a press release, I picture an owner and a GM performing a ballroom dance together. They dip. They twirl. They embrace. They gracefully tip-toe in opposite directions with no hard feelings whatsoever. If Go Long could take over the NFL offices at Park Avenue for a day, I’d replace all taunting legislation with a few new rules. Head coaches would be fined $50,000 for the use of “complementary football” at press conferences. Owners would be fined $1,000,000 for the use of “mutual parting of ways.” And, for good measure, anyone responsible for calling a shotgun run on fourth and 1 is suspended four games.



Let’s get to those Dolphins.



Gosh, I may be in the minority but Mike McDaniel has been such a breath of fresh air. He’s not comfortable at a podium after losses and he won’t be winning arm-wrestling competitions any time soon. But he never takes himself too seriously publicly and he’s got such an ability to see the good in a player. On film, he’ll find that one thing you do exceptionally well and do everything in his power to accentuate that skill schematically. Mike Silver touched on this as well a couple weeks ago. This instinct helped resurrect the career of Tua Tagovailoa, yet this instinct may also prove to be his downfall.



Coaching this way makes it easier to subconsciously gloss over red flags. Next thing you know, you’re paying Tagovailoa $53 million a year and fans are trying to boo you out of town.

Week 10 supplied a needed jolt of hope. Miami smoked their tormenters, the Buffalo Bills, 30-13.



Why hasn’t McDaniel been fired yet? It sounds like Ross wants to bring in a new GM and let that GM assess the situation. Not the worst idea. Grier was the personnel man behind the infamous 2019 roster teardown and head-scratching decisions that followed. Grier obviously drafted Tagovailoa over Oregon’s Justin Herbert No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft. Grier has also let solid homegrown talent, like Andrew Van Ginkel, walk in favor of splashy free-agent signings — a tale old as time in South Florida.



Ross is far more patient than other owners. He genuinely believes in another cliche we hear all the time — process over results. He hired McDaniel in 2022 and extended him in 2024. After witnessing so many owners prematurely fire coaches, only to see them excel elsewhere, Ross clearly wants to give this a little more time.

If the Dolphins continue to show fight, McDaniel’s got a shot to stay. A year ago, this team’s own linebacker (Jordyn Brooks) was calling his defense “soft.” And on Sunday, the Dolphins bullied the back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back AFC East champs. That’s got to mean something to Ross. Either way, I do like the idea of an owner letting someone fresh come in to assess the entire department with an open mind. If that GM wants to hire his own coach, nobody would blame him.



The Tua Debate complicates matters. His dead cap hit makes him impossible to trade until 2027. Miami finishes with the Commanders, Saints, Jets, Steelers, Bengals, Buccaneers and Patriots. Don’t look now, but they could easily finish 8-9 again with Tagovailoa showing juuust enough to warrant another season as the starter for a roster in transition. If Miami implodes, a new GM can easily draft a new quarterback in the top 10 and eventually work that rookie into action by October. Kirk Cousins has been making a lot of money as a backup in Atlanta.



As a Tua Believer in ‘22, I’m leaving the door a crack open. Perhaps the career arcs of Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield supply some hope. Quarterbacks are drafted in the top 10 for a reason. Repeatedly, we’re seeing the lights turn on for those quarterbacks at age 27+. Reps and reps and reps accumulate to the point of knowing exactly what you’re seeing and Tagovailoa possesses one of the quickest triggers in the sport. He’s accurate. Of course, those three aforementioned quarterbacks all bring more mobility and/or size to navigate muddy pockets. And it does feel like the Dolphins have already created the best possible environment for their quarterback via McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, etc.



The AFC is full of cold-weather contenders. Tagovailoa struggles in the cold.



Factor in the concussion concerns as well and the odds are likely against a new GM viewing Tagovailoa as the long-term answer.



But, hey, that’s why they continue to play games when you’re 3-7. The ball is quite literally in Tagovailoa’s hands. It’d make sense for Ross to hire an assistant GM from a team that’s seen what goes into a quarterback renaissance. Last week, I sat down with Buccaneers assistant GM Rob McCartney. Smart guy. Not too long ago, those Bucs were in salary-cap hell and completely left for dead by the mainstream (not us!) and are now on track to win their third straight NFC South title.



Whoever’s hired as the Dolphins’ new GM will have a ton of work to do.