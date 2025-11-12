 Tyler Dunne on Fins/McD/Tuas future | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyler Dunne on Fins/McD/Tuas future

From his mailbag today;:

Miami announces a “mutual parting of ways” (another truism for the Go Long burn pile) between owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier after some 20 years. Yet, Mike McDaniel remains astride a 3-7 operation after an 8-9 2024. We know it’s not the buyout — and things seem past the point of a mandated offseason coordinator replacement — so what are we to make of the situation on South Beach?
— Chris Kriva

Love the recall, Chris. Every time those four nauseating words are posted in a press release, I picture an owner and a GM performing a ballroom dance together. They dip. They twirl. They embrace. They gracefully tip-toe in opposite directions with no hard feelings whatsoever. If Go Long could take over the NFL offices at Park Avenue for a day, I’d replace all taunting legislation with a few new rules. Head coaches would be fined $50,000 for the use of “complementary football” at press conferences. Owners would be fined $1,000,000 for the use of “mutual parting of ways.” And, for good measure, anyone responsible for calling a shotgun run on fourth and 1 is suspended four games.

Let’s get to those Dolphins.

Gosh, I may be in the minority but Mike McDaniel has been such a breath of fresh air. He’s not comfortable at a podium after losses and he won’t be winning arm-wrestling competitions any time soon. But he never takes himself too seriously publicly and he’s got such an ability to see the good in a player. On film, he’ll find that one thing you do exceptionally well and do everything in his power to accentuate that skill schematically. Mike Silver touched on this as well a couple weeks ago. This instinct helped resurrect the career of Tua Tagovailoa, yet this instinct may also prove to be his downfall.

Coaching this way makes it easier to subconsciously gloss over red flags. Next thing you know, you’re paying Tagovailoa $53 million a year and fans are trying to boo you out of town.
Week 10 supplied a needed jolt of hope. Miami smoked their tormenters, the Buffalo Bills, 30-13.

Why hasn’t McDaniel been fired yet? It sounds like Ross wants to bring in a new GM and let that GM assess the situation. Not the worst idea. Grier was the personnel man behind the infamous 2019 roster teardown and head-scratching decisions that followed. Grier obviously drafted Tagovailoa over Oregon’s Justin Herbert No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft. Grier has also let solid homegrown talent, like Andrew Van Ginkel, walk in favor of splashy free-agent signings — a tale old as time in South Florida.

Ross is far more patient than other owners. He genuinely believes in another cliche we hear all the time — process over results. He hired McDaniel in 2022 and extended him in 2024. After witnessing so many owners prematurely fire coaches, only to see them excel elsewhere, Ross clearly wants to give this a little more time.
If the Dolphins continue to show fight, McDaniel’s got a shot to stay. A year ago, this team’s own linebacker (Jordyn Brooks) was calling his defense “soft.” And on Sunday, the Dolphins bullied the back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back AFC East champs. That’s got to mean something to Ross. Either way, I do like the idea of an owner letting someone fresh come in to assess the entire department with an open mind. If that GM wants to hire his own coach, nobody would blame him.

The Tua Debate complicates matters. His dead cap hit makes him impossible to trade until 2027. Miami finishes with the Commanders, Saints, Jets, Steelers, Bengals, Buccaneers and Patriots. Don’t look now, but they could easily finish 8-9 again with Tagovailoa showing juuust enough to warrant another season as the starter for a roster in transition. If Miami implodes, a new GM can easily draft a new quarterback in the top 10 and eventually work that rookie into action by October. Kirk Cousins has been making a lot of money as a backup in Atlanta.

As a Tua Believer in ‘22, I’m leaving the door a crack open. Perhaps the career arcs of Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield supply some hope. Quarterbacks are drafted in the top 10 for a reason. Repeatedly, we’re seeing the lights turn on for those quarterbacks at age 27+. Reps and reps and reps accumulate to the point of knowing exactly what you’re seeing and Tagovailoa possesses one of the quickest triggers in the sport. He’s accurate. Of course, those three aforementioned quarterbacks all bring more mobility and/or size to navigate muddy pockets. And it does feel like the Dolphins have already created the best possible environment for their quarterback via McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, etc.

The AFC is full of cold-weather contenders. Tagovailoa struggles in the cold.

Factor in the concussion concerns as well and the odds are likely against a new GM viewing Tagovailoa as the long-term answer.

But, hey, that’s why they continue to play games when you’re 3-7. The ball is quite literally in Tagovailoa’s hands. It’d make sense for Ross to hire an assistant GM from a team that’s seen what goes into a quarterback renaissance. Last week, I sat down with Buccaneers assistant GM Rob McCartney. Smart guy. Not too long ago, those Bucs were in salary-cap hell and completely left for dead by the mainstream (not us!) and are now on track to win their third straight NFC South title.

Whoever’s hired as the Dolphins’ new GM will have a ton of work to do.
 
And this what he’s referring to in his answer about Mike Silver and what he said about Tua:

Alan Goldsher: In your book The Why Is Everything, you spent a lot of time discussing Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel’s backstory and potential as a sideline leader. What do you think about what you’re seeing in Miami right now? And will his and his staff’s approach impact the Dolphins’ fantasy situation, i.e., Tua, Waddle, Achane?

Mike Silver: Thank you for reading the book, which comes out soon in paperback. I’m seeing a bit of a disconnect between a coach who gave unconditional love and support to a quarterback who needed it, and said quarterback (who doesn’t seem to be dispensing it in return), among other issues. When you lose, it’s all bad, and obviously this has been a brutal season, even before the Tyreek Hill injury. That said, McDaniel remains a brilliant schemer who is capable of getting on a play-calling role, so don’t give up on Tua and friends just yet.
 
well i disagree with this part if his implying our focus re hiring a new gm should be a guy that can figure tua out and how to make him the next baker mayfield. this would not be high on my list of what i would be thinking about w/ regard to the attributes i want in a good new gm. having said that, a good new gm by definition should be capable of making the call on tua and how to solve for the QB position. but that would be an outgrowth of the good new GMs qualifications:

"The ball is quite literally in Tagovailoa’s hands. It’d make sense for Ross to hire an assistant GM from a team that’s seen what goes into a quarterback renaissance"
 
phinsforlife said:
well i disagree with this part if his implying our focus re hiring a new gm should be a guy that can figure tua out and how to make him the next baker mayfield. this would not be high on my list of what i would be thinking about w/ regard to the attributes i want in a good new gm. having said that, a good new gm by definition should be capable of making the call on tua and how to solve for the QB position. but that would be an outgrowth of the good new GMs qualifications:

"The ball is quite literally in Tagovailoa’s hands. It’d make sense for Ross to hire an assistant GM from a team that’s seen what goes into a quarterback renaissance"
All those QBs he listed found a career renaissance on another team, so I doubt that if Tua is going to have a similar arc to Darnold/Mayfield etc that it will be as a member of this team because he will have worn out his welcome with the fans and his teammates/FO. This fanbase is desperate for a true winner/contender and wont have the patience to keep Tua much longer than next year.

So my hope is before it comes to that point we get alot more of 2022/2023 Tua, thats a guy you can win with. If he doesnt show that level of play and, more importantly, consistently be at that level of play, then I think it would be best for all parties to part ways after next year.
 
Finsup81 said:
All those QBs he listed found a career renaissance on another team, so I doubt that if Tua is going to have a similar arc to Darnold/Mayfield etc that it will be as a member of this team because he will have worn out his welcome with the fans and his teammates/FO. This fanbase is desperate for a true winner/contended and wont have the patience to keep Tua much longer than next year.

So my hope is before it comes to that point we get alot more of 2022/2023 Tua, thats a guy you can win with. If he doesnt show that level of play and more importantly, consistently be at that level of play, then I think it would be best for all parties to part ways after next year.
Now you’re just being objective and reasonable.

That just won’t cut it here on FH. 😂
 
Finsup81 said:
All those QBs he listed found a career renaissance on another team, so I doubt that if Tua is going to have a similar arc to Darnold/Mayfield etc that it will be as a member of this team because he will have worn out his welcome with the fans and his teammates/FO. This fanbase is desperate for a true winner/contended and wont have the patience to keep Tua much longer than next year.

So my hope is before it comes to that point we get alot more of 2022/2023 Tua, thats a guy you can win with. If he doesnt show that level of play and, more importantly, consistently be at that level of play, then I think it would be best for all parties to part ways after next year.
i dont think tua has any chance of the renaissance those guys had. does not have the physical or mental attributes. plus the injury risk. baker is a big time gamer, that is tough and can scramble, and a big time team leader with balls. darnold is the prototypical qb with his physical attributes (size, arm strength, arm talent), etc. tua just doesn't have the ceiling, physically or intangibles wise in my view. we don't have to worry about him becoming a superstar elsewhere, and I doubt anyone would bet big on him given these issues and injury risk
 
phinsforlife said:
i dont think tua has any chance of the renaissance those guys had. does not have the physical or mental attributes. plus the injury risk. baker is a big time gamer, that is tough and can scramble, and a big time team leader with balls. darnold is the prototypical qb with his physical attributes (size, arm strength, arm talent), etc. tua just doesn't have the ceiling, physically or intangibles wise in my view. we don't have to worry about him becoming a superstar elsewhere, and I doubt anyone would bet big on him given these issues and injury risk
Yea and hes really shown to be very effective in only one scheme designed around him, so I doubt another team would be willing to build a scheme around him because they wont be under pressure to make it work like us since we drafted him top 5. And i agree on the physical attributes, he seems to be in decline as far as arm strength and mobility so he doesnt have those tools to fall back on like Mayfield and Darnold.

Think hes more likely to be in a Marcus Mariota situation, a very high end backup/spot starter. He'd instantly be the best backup QB in the league imo
 
Finsup81 said:
Yea and hes really shown to be very effective in one scheme designed around him, so I doubt another team would be willing to build a scheme around him because they wont be under pressure to make it work like us since we drafted him top 5. And i agree on the physical attributes, he seems to be in decline as far as arm strength and mobility so he doesnt have those tools to fall back on like Mayfield and Darnold.

Think hes more likely to be in a Marcus Mariota situation, a very high end backup/spot starter. He'd instantly be the best backup QB in the league imo
agree but has to be in a very specific situation. other problem with enlisting him as a backup though, you can't have a backup qb that is injury prone. it is a complicated situation. i think the way it solves for itself is money, and tua is going to have to take a big haircut on his next paycheck. if his ego cannot handle it, he will be out of the league. given his personality, i would not be surprised if he retires, because $6mm or $8mm a year is not good enough for him.
 
Tua is not the answer physically or mentally.

It took me 5 years to get off Team Tua but here we are. He is probably 1 concussion away from just taking the money and calling it a career. I wouldn’t blame him and it’s not my money
 
