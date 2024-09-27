 Tyler Huntley: Picking up Dolphins offense is 'like riding a bike' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyler Huntley: Picking up Dolphins offense is 'like riding a bike'

“[I’m] very, very encouraged,” McDaniel said. “I think we – Chris (Grier) and his staff, in conjunction with the coaching staff — we targeted him for a reason. … I can see him gain the confidence of his teammates as well.”

“Tremendous work ethic,” Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said Thursday when asked about Huntley. “He’s a special talent. We’ve got a lot of things that go into this offense. We got motions, we’ve got getting the play out before, so he’s done a good job of staying in the film room learning all of that stuff.”

I like the sound of this!


Tyler Huntley: Picking up Dolphins offense is 'like riding a bike'

Tyler Huntley says he’s getting the hang of Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Been here, done this. I don't believe a damn thing out of McDaniel's mouth right now. I will definitely be watching and hope Huntley has a great game on Monday, but right now I am very skeptical about anything with this ****ing dysfunctional organization. I feel betrayed by them and I am still pissed off!
 
Beach Bum said:
Been here, done this. I don't believe a damn thing out of McDaniel's mouth right now. I will definitely be watching and hope Huntley has a great game on Monday, but right now I am very skeptical about anything with this ****ing organization. I feel betrayed by them and I am still pissed off!
100%.

Still pulling for 'em, but expectations have dipped. I always want the players to have outstanding games.
 
Assuming Tua returns in week 8, we should have a package for this guy on 3rd and short and 4th downs. Defenses know Tua won't be doing QB sneaks or any other keeper. It really limits us in getting a yard when needed. Our offense is horrible in short yardage. A threat with the QB would really help.
 
Hopefully this bike has training wheels and McDaniel is holding the back of the seat for Huntley.

Please simplify and let him play. Don’t ask him to be Tua.
 
Im pretty convinced McDaniel has just completely lost it. Im expecting to see Huntley either do the same quick screens or pull down and run. Thats pretty much it. You can call it over simplifying, but at this point the only thing simple is McDaniels brain.

Animated GIF
 
All this, just to be surprised when the worst QB on any roster in the whole league, Skylar Thompson, takes the field as soon as he’s healthy enough to play.
 
Huntley will most like be the starter...so my guy tells me. My gut also tells me that, regardless of who is behind center, well be losing Monday. Grrr.
 
