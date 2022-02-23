 TYLER LINDERBAUM - Whatever it Takes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TYLER LINDERBAUM - Whatever it Takes

S

Smitten2021

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 10, 2021
Messages
74
Reaction score
121
Age
24
Location
Hawaii
Nobody wants to ever respect the Center...but it is arguably the most important OL position. It requires a high football IQ and the player must excel at BOTH pass/run blocking. Their build has to be able to withstand the most MASSIVE DT's in the league.

The center touches the ball AS MUCH as the quarterback. Think about that. You look at the best QB's in the league and they've always had the same center with them for the majority of their careers.

This is a position that takes a RARE TALENT and it requires the player to be VOCAL...they're effectively the "leader" of the OL.

Tua needs his center. Why not one of the best prospects to come out in decades? We passed on Ruiz and then we passed on Humphrey....ENOUGH.....we NEED a HOF potential center for Mc D's offense to shine. We need Tyler Linderbaum.

He is projected to go to Pittsburgh by MANY at #20...and if they don't take him then surely the Cardinals, Raiders, Bills, Titans, or Packers will. We HAVE to be willing to trade up AT LEAST 10 spots for him. Do it. Trade with the Eagles for Pick #19. Whatever it takes. Even their #15 or #16 picks.

You remember what life was like with Pouncey? Remember how bad we were when he was injured? How about ever since he left the team? The center is critical. It's time we get ours.
 
Last edited:
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
1,097
Reaction score
1,881
Location
Louisville, Ky
Don't hate the idea at all bro. But do you think he'll be there at #29? Or do you think a trade up would be required?
 
S

Smitten2021

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 10, 2021
Messages
74
Reaction score
121
Age
24
Location
Hawaii
Required without a doubt.

While Ruiz went #24 and Humphrey went 2nd round last year...their drafts were much stronger than this years. Tyler is not only a better prospect than them but his draft class is unusually weak.

Starting to think that maybe #19 doesn't even lock him up...Philly has the 15th (our old pick), 16th, and 19th....whoever wants Linderbaum is probably going to have to deal with Philly and we might need to trade up higher to prevent another team from doing the same.

He's been projected as early as #14 to the Ravens but I don't see that happening since they need OT so bad.
 
Last edited:
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,830
Reaction score
15,417
I love the tape on Linderbaum. He gets after it.

If he gets close enough, a trade up could certainly be an option. Not much at center after him. The kid from Boston College maybe.

What would it cost to trade up 10-12 spots?
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
16,643
Reaction score
2,460
Location
Bradenton,FL
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I love the tape on Linderbaum. He gets after it.

If he gets close enough, a trade up could certainly be an option. Not much at center after him. The kid from Boston College maybe.

What would it cost to trade up 10-12 spots?
Click to expand...

Our second rounder most likely...A lot to give up for a center. Especially in this draft that is deep with talent(outside of center).
 
S

Smitten2021

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 10, 2021
Messages
74
Reaction score
121
Age
24
Location
Hawaii
We could always package a player that maybe Mc D doesn't see in his future plans? Or a 2023 pick since Philly is so rich this year? Remember thats what we did...we took some of that ammo and spread it out over multiple drafts.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
1,097
Reaction score
1,881
Location
Louisville, Ky
Smitten2021 said:
Required without a doubt.

While Ruiz went #24 and Humphrey went 2nd round last year...their drafts were much stronger than this years. Tyler is not only a better prospect than them but his draft class is unusually weak.

I think #19 should lock him up...but he has been projected as early as #15 to Baltimore. Praying that doesn't happen and they go for OT.
Click to expand...
What range is realistic vs. cost to move those respective positions? Like end of the day how much more in addition to our first is worth it for him. If it requires one of our first rounders from next season I would be hard pressed to say yes.
 
S

Smitten2021

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 10, 2021
Messages
74
Reaction score
121
Age
24
Location
Hawaii
The good thing we'd have going for us is a history of trading with Philly between Grier and their GM...

Also is the fact that Philly probably doesn't want to pay 3 rookies the same level of contract and they probably are targeting guys all over round 1....so depending how the draft is playing out...they might be attracted to a late round 1st like our 29...they could land one of their targets at 19 and pay him much less?

Definitely should be able to get a deal done with this team IF we want Linderbaum...praying it happens
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,317
Reaction score
2,624
Age
58
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I really miss Dwight Stephenson. Can we clone him. I still remember him blocking multiple people at once. A pity his career was cut short. But yes, a good center makes a gigantic difference.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
924
Reaction score
1,301
Age
46
Location
28601
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I love the tape on Linderbaum. He gets after it.

If he gets close enough, a trade up could certainly be an option. Not much at center after him. The kid from Boston College maybe.

What would it cost to trade up 10-12 spots?
Click to expand...
Yeah, Center isn't very deep in this draft. You obviously have Lindetbaum at #1. After that my next target would be Zach Tom from Wake Forest. Dude played C, G, and T during his time at Wake, with C/G being his ticket in the NFL. I have him as the 2nd best Center prospect we could go after.

Edit: From a scout at the Shrine Bowl

Screenshot_20220207-140751_Chrome.jpg
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,117
Reaction score
3,280
Location
NC
A whole lot can happen between now and the draft. Who knows if a player skyrockets up or plummets in mocks
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,033
Reaction score
1,621
Smitten2021 said:
We could always package a player that maybe Mc D doesn't see in his future plans? Or a 2023 pick since Philly is so rich this year? Remember thats what we did...we took some of that ammo and spread it out over multiple drafts.
Click to expand...
I like the idea of packaging a player that McD does not see fitting our new system. I dont know how feasable that is
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom