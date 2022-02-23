TYLER LINDERBAUM - Whatever it Takes

Nobody wants to ever respect the Center...but it is arguably the most important OL position. It requires a high football IQ and the player must excel at BOTH pass/run blocking. Their build has to be able to withstand the most MASSIVE DT's in the league.



The center touches the ball AS MUCH as the quarterback. Think about that. You look at the best QB's in the league and they've always had the same center with them for the majority of their careers.



This is a position that takes a RARE TALENT and it requires the player to be VOCAL...they're effectively the "leader" of the OL.



Tua needs his center. Why not one of the best prospects to come out in decades? We passed on Ruiz and then we passed on Humphrey....ENOUGH.....we NEED a HOF potential center for Mc D's offense to shine. We need Tyler Linderbaum.



He is projected to go to Pittsburgh by MANY at #20...and if they don't take him then surely the Cardinals, Raiders, Bills, Titans, or Packers will. We HAVE to be willing to trade up AT LEAST 10 spots for him. Do it. Trade with the Eagles for Pick #19. Whatever it takes. Even their #15 or #16 picks.



You remember what life was like with Pouncey? Remember how bad we were when he was injured? How about ever since he left the team? The center is critical. It's time we get ours.