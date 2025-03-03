 Tyler Warren | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyler Warren

The Combine is the first chance for teams to meet with potential prospects and grill them on all things football. One of the most intriguing prospects at this year's Combine, former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, confirmed that he met with the Dolphins during the event.

Warren called it a "fun meeting" and called Miami head coach Mike McDaniel a "smart offensive mind." Warren is the top tight end in this year's draft class, and it isn't close. The only question is not if he will go in round one, but if he will fall out of the top 10.

The Dolphins should have an interest in adding him. He is a game-changing player who can block, run, and make incredible catches with great hands. Pairing him with Jonnu Smith would take Miami's offense to another level.
