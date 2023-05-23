 Tyreek + Achane = The Perfect Storm | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek + Achane = The Perfect Storm

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Any surprise that Achane was used often as a receiver in OTA's today? Any surprise that many, many reporters were taken aback after seeing the speed up close? That he gained yardage in chunks? Got the (very) deep ball from Tua?

Mc Daniel may well believe he has a Tyreek clone in Achane, and is excited to scheme an offence that features both, in similar ways. Remember the Mc Daniel "push" to get Achane in rd2? The way he showed his excitement when he was available in Rd3?

Let's look at the similarities coming out of College:

Tyreek Hight: 68.13"
Achane Hight: 68.5"

Tyreek 40yd dash: 4.29 (Pro Day)
Achane 40yd dash: 4.32 (Combine)

Tyreek Weight: 185 lbs.
Achane Weight: 188 lbs.

Tyreek College 2014: 102 rushes (5.2 yd average). 31 receptions (9 yds per reception)
Achane College 2022: 196 rushes (5.6 yd average). 36 receptions (5.4 yds per reception)

Size, speed and usage in college is very very close. Tyreek was essentially a running back at Oklahoma. Both have the ability to take it to the house on any given play and will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to scheme against. Besides ramping up team speed, the addition of Achane allows Mc Daniel to solidify a consistent and lethal Offensive scheme that can be used at all times, even if one of the players are hampered with injury.

Now we have a Dolphins Offensive identity that is not limited to one specific player being on the field. An identity that can last for years to come. Speed kills. Fins up!
 
I'm trying to temper down on my expectations ........many players have looked great over the years on OTA's and TC and pre season......there's no doubt he has talent but I'm going to wait and see what happens when the game actually count.
 
Danny said:
I'm trying to temper down on my expectations ........many players have looked great over the years on OTA's and TC and pre season......there's no doubt he has talent but I'm going to wait and see what happens when the game actually count.
I cannot remember the last time an OTA reporter, on the first day, posting “the speed is real”.

Buckle up.
 
Racefan99 said:
Achane has been doing the same thing against SEC opponents for multiple seasons behind a mediocre line at A&M. He has the tools to be special in this offense.
I agree. Achane has a chance to be special. I also think he's part of the adjustment equation for McDaniel. Giving Tua a potentially lethal underneath target.
 
Danny said:
I'm trying to temper down on my expectations ........many players have looked great over the years on OTA's and TC and pre season......there's no doubt he has talent but I'm going to wait and see what happens when the game actually count.
On the same line, I am going to temper my expectations of McD coming up with a specific plan for Achane. I thought he might get creative with Mike G... never happened. McD did seem stoked with the pick so time will tell.
 
This could be so ****ing amazing. Read a lot of pre draft where they kept saying he’s the Tyreek Hill of RBs as comps. Maybe that’s why MMD was so hyped with the pick.
 
