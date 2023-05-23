Tyreek + Achane = The Perfect Storm

Any surprise that Achane was used often as a receiver in OTA's today? Any surprise that many, many reporters were taken aback after seeing the speed up close? That he gained yardage in chunks? Got the (very) deep ball from Tua?



Mc Daniel may well believe he has a Tyreek clone in Achane, and is excited to scheme an offence that features both, in similar ways. Remember the Mc Daniel "push" to get Achane in rd2? The way he showed his excitement when he was available in Rd3?



Let's look at the similarities coming out of College:



Tyreek Hight: 68.13"

Achane Hight: 68.5"



Tyreek 40yd dash: 4.29 (Pro Day)

Achane 40yd dash: 4.32 (Combine)



Tyreek Weight: 185 lbs.

Achane Weight: 188 lbs.



Tyreek College 2014: 102 rushes (5.2 yd average). 31 receptions (9 yds per reception)

Achane College 2022: 196 rushes (5.6 yd average). 36 receptions (5.4 yds per reception)



Size, speed and usage in college is very very close. Tyreek was essentially a running back at Oklahoma. Both have the ability to take it to the house on any given play and will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to scheme against. Besides ramping up team speed, the addition of Achane allows Mc Daniel to solidify a consistent and lethal Offensive scheme that can be used at all times, even if one of the players are hampered with injury.



Now we have a Dolphins Offensive identity that is not limited to one specific player being on the field. An identity that can last for years to come. Speed kills. Fins up!