 Tyreek coming back next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek coming back next year?

If he had gone to McD and said with the playoff spot gone he was going to shut it down since there was no reason to go out there at less than full strength AND he had not said the stupid sh*t he said after, I would want him back.

Apparently Tyreek is the only guy in the League who does not like losing.

Half the League knew there season was over that day and no one else did what he did.

And the pic he posted of his head on Antonio Brown's body was quite informative if you ask me.

Cut your losses and let him melt down somewhere else.


Unless there is no trade market out there for him I am ready to move on.

Give me a 2nd rounder and I would jump on it.
 
You don't move on from this kind of talent unless you plan on replacing it with similar or better talent. What he says is a product of diarrhea of the mouth. We've all been guilty of that at some point in our life.
 
Did you ever see the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street"? The producers (those who sell the most) get to enjoy privileges that others do not. Come and go as they please is just one example. Coach McDesignerglasses doesn't know how to rule over a group of real men anyhow.
 
Simple fact is the team is worse without him and with Grier and McDaniel fighting for their jobs next year I'll be surprised if he isn't on the team week 1. A 2nd round pick doesn't make up for the talent loss of Tyreek Hill.
 
