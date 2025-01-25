Tyreek coming back next year?

If he had gone to McD and said with the playoff spot gone he was going to shut it down since there was no reason to go out there at less than full strength AND he had not said the stupid sh*t he said after, I would want him back.



Apparently Tyreek is the only guy in the League who does not like losing.



Half the League knew there season was over that day and no one else did what he did.



And the pic he posted of his head on Antonio Brown's body was quite informative if you ask me.



Cut your losses and let him melt down somewhere else.





Unless there is no trade market out there for him I am ready to move on.



Give me a 2nd rounder and I would jump on it.