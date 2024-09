I still don’t see where Tyreek is kicked

And although the cops were pretty extreme Tyreek doesn’t make it easy. Just comply and roll your ****ing window down. This all could have been avoided if he just listened and produced his license. When you roll up your tinted window a cop is gonna wonder what might be next.

And Campbell was told multiple times to move his car and he wouldn’t listen. No wonder why they finally grabbed him also. Situation could have also been avoided just by listening.

Don’t like the cops aggressiveness here but totally blown out of proportion from what we can see here. There was a reason he was pulled over. I’ve been pulled over a couple of times in my life and was asked both times to produce my license reg and insurance and kept my window down