Tyreek Getting Sued Oh My!

As best as I can tell, this person is claiming Tyreek Hill couldn't get open off of her, because apparently she is a lockdown CB with elite quickness, speed, and strength, so he got frustrated and hurt her???? And I thought I had seen everything, but maybe I am misunderstanding the nature of this claim? Anyway, if anything to it, sign her up to replace X-Man!!!!!
DailyMail.com has obtained the lawsuit Hall brought against the NFL star that says she 'humiliated' Hill when she managed to 'hold her own' and he retaliated
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/n...used-breaking-leg-influencer-Sophie-Hall.html
