Tyreek Hill admittedly had low expectations for Tua Tagovailoa

Florio is so full of sh*t. And his ad-infested website is trash.



It seems to me that Hill was saying something like this: after all the trash talk he's heard in the media about Tua, he legit had no idea what to expect when he came to Miami. But after he arrived and got on the field with Tua, he realized that the kid actually throws a great ball and has all the talent he needs to be successful in the NFL.



The correct way of framing those comments would be: negative media-spin about Tua left Hill unsure of what to expect in Miami, but he's been pleasantly surprised.



But because all Florio does is spin, spin, spin, he's got to find a negative angle on it. So instead he frames it like this: Hill had low expectations for Tua.



Like come the f*ck on. It's so transparent.