 Tyreek Hill admittedly had low expectations for Tua Tagovailoa | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill admittedly had low expectations for Tua Tagovailoa

I HONESTLY didn’t want to post this. But we have to look at the full picture of our team and Qb. No doubt this reads like stirring it up as Hill had similar low expectations of Mahommes.

Something we need to consider is what happens IF Tua doesn’t deliver for his star receiver?


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Tyreek Hill admittedly had low expectations for Tua Tagovailoa - ProFootballTalk

On Tuesday, we posted on some praise for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from new teammate Tyreek Hill. The story was based on a limited snippet tweeted at the time Hill said what he said.The full comments from Hill have since become available. They paint a slightly different picture.Before...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
Good to give Tua confidence...however I bet Tyreek hasnt seen Tua throw any more than a single games worth of passes until he got to Miami this off season...If i remember correctly Tua had one of his better looking games against the Chiefs 2 seasons ago?

for some reason that Kind of reminds me of the hard knocks episode where Tannehill couldnt name the correct teams in the AFC north
 
1

I have no issue with Hill and his comments. He has never played with Tua and with all the negative comments regarding Tua as an NFL QB in the media, I have no doubt he had no idea what to expect
when he signed with the Dolphins.

Of course what he says now or in fact what anyone says about Tua, negative or positive really doesn’t matter once the regular season starts. It will then be up to Tua to show that he is the long term answer at the QB position for the Dolphins. If he doesn’t take that big leap forward next season, I will fully understand if McDaniel and Grier decide to draft another QB in the first round of the 2023 draft.

I just believe Tua will have a great season in 2022 but only time will tell.
 
If all you listened to were talking heads like Florio, you would think Tua was terrible too
 
Florio is so full of sh*t. And his ad-infested website is trash.

It seems to me that Hill was saying something like this: after all the trash talk he's heard in the media about Tua, he legit had no idea what to expect when he came to Miami. But after he arrived and got on the field with Tua, he realized that the kid actually throws a great ball and has all the talent he needs to be successful in the NFL.

The correct way of framing those comments would be: negative media-spin about Tua left Hill unsure of what to expect in Miami, but he's been pleasantly surprised.

But because all Florio does is spin, spin, spin, he's got to find a negative angle on it. So instead he frames it like this: Hill had low expectations for Tua.

Like come the f*ck on. It's so transparent.
 
how DARE you share this on here?!

Don't you know you're only supposed to post positive things about Tua?

Sheeesshhhhh
 
mekadave said:
I wish you hadn't either. Because PFT is narrative-pushing dishonest crap and isn't worth the time it takes to read.
Click to expand...

But it’s the slow offseason and we need things to talk about. True or untrue or fair or not. Our QB has been under pressure from the beginning. Hopefully the offseason additions will help out a ton.
 
This is actually getting comical. Florio should just go back to obsessing over Kapernick.
 
