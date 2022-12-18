 Tyreek Hill Apologizes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Tyreek Hill Apologizes

R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
5,893
Reaction score
7,280
Age
57
Location
Rochester, New York
I was more disappointed by his play in the Chargers game. Him not locating the deep ball against the Chargers specifically. But he has nothing to apologize for at all this season. He should be in the MVP discussions.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,842
Reaction score
10,764
rickd13 said:
I was more disappointed by his play in the Chargers game. Him not locating the deep ball against the Chargers specifically. But he has nothing to apologize for at all this season. He should be in the MVP discussions.
Click to expand...
Nite games at that stadium are are legit nightmare of distraction, with flashing lights everywhere and loud music during play it’s no wonder he lost it
 
Finman1022

Finman1022

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
1,096
Reaction score
1,004
He’s the last player on that team that should be apologizing for anything he’s done. Maybe X, Byron and Chubby should take notes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom