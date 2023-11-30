 Tyreek Hill Compares 2023 Dolphins to KC Chiefs that Won Super Bowl LIV...one more time! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill Compares 2023 Dolphins to KC Chiefs that Won Super Bowl LIV...one more time!

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
1,255
Reaction score
3,033
Location
FLORIDA
Tyreek has said it before and is saying it again! I believe him, too!

from The McAfee Show...timestamped to start on cue. You might want to listen to the entire segment which focuses on the Dolphins, Hard Knocks, and Jaelan Phillips.

 
As it has been a few times in the past decade, we have a great shot with the div and conference somewhat lacking a powerhouse. I expect us to make at least the second round of the playoffs but if we fall short it's no fault but our own. Thus far, the chips have fallen our way. time to take advantage.
 
Home field is so crucial. Beating KC and Baltimore on the road in the playoffs will not be easy.
I watched the Jags vs the Texans and they are solid too. They're no pushover.
Also, what complicates the Ravens situation- to jump them in seeding could mean having to beat them in Week 16 on the road.
And if we do jump them, we could have to then face them again in the playoffs. Beating them twice in a season will not be easy.
Lots of obstacles, but if Miami stays healthy we shall see.
 
show me, don’t tell me

I am cautiously optimistic
Although enjoying the season as is
 
