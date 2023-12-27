 Tyreek Hill Going at Colin Cowturd | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill Going at Colin Cowturd

This guy should be removed from "The Herd" and be taken out back to the shed...
 
I’ll probably get crushed for this- and I despise Cowhurd, but there’s not one single thing in that clip that is false.

I love the team, I love our leadership, and I love the direction of this franchise but the proof of whether it all works or not comes with wins in January. It comes with division titles and playoff wins. While I think we’re about to get there, we haven’t gotten there yet. It’s officially put up or shut up season and we’ll all see what Miami’s made of.
 
He loves the cowboys. What have they done in 23 years?
 
Compared to the Cowboys?
 
